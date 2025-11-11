Jennifer Botterill on Joy, Belief, and the Heart of Hockey

As someone who was called to be a teacher — and who’s spent almost sixty years in that calling — every once in a while, you discover a moment that captures everything you’ve tried to pass along. A story, a lesson, or a reflection that feels like it sums up what teaching is really about.

Jennifer Botterill’s Hall of Fame speech is one of those moments. It’s worth listening to not just for what she accomplished, but for the way she sees the world — through gratitude, connection, and purpose. It’s a masterclass in both hockey and humanity.

Her words remind us that the best lessons don’t always come from classrooms or textbooks. Sometimes they come from the rink, the locker room, or a quiet conversation at the kitchen table. Botterill’s speech was full of those kinds of lessons — the kind that make you nod, smile, and maybe feel a little braver about your own journey.

Wisdom Lesson 1. In Hockey, We Rise Together

Botterill described standing in line after winning Olympic gold, looking down the row of teammates as each received their medal. “You knew each person standing there had helped the person next to them,” she said. “That moment was achieved together.”

That’s hockey at its core — the shared striving. No one carries the weight alone. Every goal, every blocked shot, every shift builds toward something bigger than the individual. It’s a good reminder in a world that often celebrates the star over the supporting cast. Hockey teaches the opposite: that joy deepens when it’s shared, and that success means more when everyone has had a hand in it.

Wisdom Lesson 2. Considering Hockey Dreams, “Why Not You?”

At fifteen, Botterill’s father asked her a question that changed her life. When she told him she dreamed of playing for Team Canada but wasn’t sure it was possible. He asked, “Why not you?”

That’s one of those simple, decisive moments that stick with you. It’s a challenge and an invitation rolled into one. Hockey offers that lesson often — that courage and confidence are learned by doing. Someone’s belief in us can light the spark we need to believe in ourselves.

Wisdom Lesson 3. Hockey Teaches the Beauty of the Assist

Asked once about her favorite goal, Botterill didn’t talk about her own scoring. Instead, she chose an assist — a pass that helped teammate Marie-Philip Poulin score the gold medal winner in Vancouver.

That’s generosity in action, and it’s one of hockey’s best lessons. The game teaches you to see the ice — to see others — and to make choices that set your teammates up for success. There’s wisdom in that: life isn’t only about shining yourself, but about helping someone else shine, too.

Wisdom Lesson 4. Hockey’s Best When It’s Played With Joy

Botterill’s parents used to say they always knew hockey was special for her because they could see her smile through the cage. That image says it all.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Jennifer Botterill.

Hockey at its best — especially when you’re young — is about joy. [But when you’re older, too, as Jumbo Joe Thornton taught us when he played.] It’s about movement, laughter, and the freedom of doing something you love. Even at the highest level, that spark of joy is what keeps players creative and connected. Lose the joy, and you lose something essential.

Wisdom Lesson 5. Teammates Can Complete the Picture

Botterill ended her speech with a story about the 2010 Olympic medals, each one designed by an Indigenous artist. Every medal had its own pattern, but when placed together, they formed a single, unified design.

It’s a beautiful metaphor for hockey, and for life. Each of us brings something unique — a story, a skill, a way of seeing the world — and when we come together, we create something none of us could make alone.

Summarizing Botterill’s Five Wisdoms of Hockey

Listening to Botterill, you can hear the heartbeat of the game. It wasn’t in her statistics or her trophies, but in her understanding of people. She shares with us all lessons about how we learn, grow, and care for one another through sport. Her speech offered more than memories; it provided a kind of teaching for all of us.

First, the Wisdom of Togetherness: As Botterill reminds us, “We rise by lifting each other.” Every victory is shared. Every success is built on someone else’s help.

Second, the Wisdom of Belief: As Botterill reminds us, “Why not you?” Belief begins when someone allows you to dream.

It was a really special moment for me to have the opportunity to cover the PWHL showcase event last night with NHL All Star Weekend.



This was something that we as former players DREAMED about. To see all of this come to life is incredible.



Continue to ENJOY.

Third, the Wisdom of Generosity: As Botterill reminds us, “An assist can mean more than a goal.” True greatness lies in helping others reach theirs.

Fourth, the Wisdom of Joy: As Botterill reminds us, “Play because it makes you happy.” If you lose the joy of playing, you’ve lost the reason to play.

Fifth, the Wisdom of Belonging: As Botterill reminds us, “Each of us is a piece of something bigger.” When we work together as players, families, and fans, we complete something beautiful.

Botterill’s Final Lesson: The Wisdom of Hockey Is Connection

Hockey, like teaching, is about connection. The game offers chances to share in small acts of kindness, to share the belief that spreads from one person to another, and to enjoy shaping something together. Jennifer Botterill reminded us that greatness isn’t measured by what you win, but by how you lift others along the way. Maybe that’s the most genuine wisdom of hockey — and of life itself.