Jets’ Big Third Period Leads to 6-2 Victory Over Bruins

The Boston Bruins returned home from their road tilt with the Buffalo Sabres to take on the Winnipeg Jets. The Jets won the first meeting in a beatdown. The Jets put that same beat down on the Bruins in the second meeting and took the season series 2-0.

First Period

The game began with an early power play. Bruins captain Brad Marchand went to the penalty box for cross-checking. The league’s best power play for the Jets capitalized and grabbed the early lead. Cole Perfetti fired a shot from the faceoff circle that drew a rebound. Vladimir Namestnikov pounced on the rebound and put the team on the board. At 14:05, defenseman Josh Morrissey blasted a slap shot past Joonas Korpisalo, but the Bruins challenged for offside and the goal was overturned. Roughly three minutes later, the Jets scored and this time it counted.

A Neal Pionk shot from above the faceoff circle was deflected by Mark Scheifele to extend the lead to 2-0. The Bruins got a power play of their own and were able to cut the deficit to one. After resetting behind the net, Elias Lindholm found Brad Marchand, who ripped a shot from the top of the faceoff dot. This would remain the score the rest of the way heading into the second period.

Second Period

The second period was a back-and-forth period. Both Korpisalo and Connor Hellebuyck stood tall and made the key saves they needed to. The Jets got their first power play of the period, but this time the Bruins penalty kill got the job done. The Bruins got power play time as well, but neither team would let up a goal. Both teams headed to the third period with the Jets leading 2-1, with the Jets having carry-over power play time due to a Marchand penalty called at the end of the period.

Third Period

The Bruins tied the game while shorthanded in the opening 11 seconds of the period. It was the second shorthanded goal that the Jets have allowed all season. Bruins center Pavel Zacha won the draw and it went straight to Elias Lindholm, who ripped a shot past Hellebuyck. The Jets took a commanding lead just seconds apart. Scheifele glided past Nikita Zadorov to grab the lead back while on the power play. Forty-two seconds later, Nikolaj Ehlers poked the puck away from Mason Lohrei, and it slid into the net.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Jets kept flying pucks into the net and saw Parker Ford score his first NHL goal with his family in attendance. He pounced on a loose puck and made no mistake burying it past Korpisalo. The Jets dictated the pace of the play the rest of the way. They generated stronger looks and more quality looks. The Bruins pulled Korpisalo, which led to another power play with 1:29 to go in the period. Instead of a goal for the Bruins, Kyle Connor scored with the empty net to seal the deal.