Winnipeg Jets forward Andrew Copp has been awarded a two-year, US$4.56 million contract by an arbitrator.

The Jets can accept the contract or allow Copp to become an unrestricted free agent.

The 25-year-old Copp scored 11 goals and had 25 points for the Jets in 2018-19. He added five assists in six playoff games.

Andrew Copp celebrates after scoring a third period goal against the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Winnipeg selected Copp in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has 36 goals and 84 points in 293 career NHL games.

Copp’s previous contract was for $2 million over two years.

The Canadian Press