Josh Morrissey’s Top 5 Moments as a Winnipeg Jet

Ever since Josh Morrissey played his first full season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17, it’s hard to imagine the team without him. The alternate captain has become a staple on the roster. Let’s take a look at five of Morrissey’s best moments as a Jet.

1. Morrissey’s First NHL Goal

We can’t talk about Morrissey’s best moments without acknowledging his first NHL goal. On Nov 15, 2016, the Jets took on the Chicago Blackhawks, and No. 44 lit the lamp for the first time in a Jets jersey.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Coming off the bench on a change, Morrissey received a fairly flawless pass in the slot from Mark Scheifele and quickly found the back of the net to break the ice in the first period, granting the Jets a 1-0 lead. The defenseman said it was a moment he would never forget. He grew up admiring the Blackhawks, especially in his teenage years as he watched the team win three Stanley Cups. One of Morrissey’s favourite players is Duncan Keith, so being able to face him in the rink was a very memorable experience for the left shooter.

2. No. 44 Forces Overtime in Game 3 Against Edmonton Oilers

Remember the Jets’ first round of the 2021 Playoffs against the Edmonton Oilers? If you don’t, here’s a little refresher: the Jets didn’t only win the round, but they completed a sweep over the Oilers. However, in Game 3, the Jets were actually down by a goal with just over five minutes left in the third period.

Morrissey was responsible for tying it up and bringing the Jets to compete for an overtime win. If he hadn’t scored that goal, the Jets likely wouldn’t have earned their historic sweep over the Oilers.

Morrissey faked the shot after a pass from Adam Lowry and ripped a wrist shot just under the glove of Oilers’ goalie Mike Smith. The Jets went on to win 5-4 in overtime and lead the series 3-0. While the stadium was empty due to COVID-19 protocols at the time, the energy of the team was undeniably electric.

3. Morrissey’s Apple Grants Jets Overtime Win Against Kraken

On Sunday, the Jets came out on top with a thrilling 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. With only 3.9 seconds left in the third period, Blake Wheeler scored on a 6-on-4 advantage forcing overtime. Just under a minute into overtime, Morrissey and Scheifele hit the gas as they zoomed into the offensive zone. No. 44 swept a pass just in front of the crease to Scheifele, and in an instant, the team went from being down 1-0 to winning 3-2.

This was one of the Jets’ most exciting wins of the 2022-23 season, so far, and Morrissey stunned in it. He continues to lead the Jets in points with 16 in 15 games.

4. Jets’ Alternate Captain Signs $50 Million Contract

In Sept 2019, the Jets announced they had signed Morrissey to an eight-year contract worth $50 million with a cap hit of $6.25 million through the 2027-28 season. At the time of the signing, the Calgary native had completed his best NHL season to date. He earned three career-highs in points (31), assists (25), and ice time (22:24) in 59 games.

Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Reflecting on the contract extension, the first-round draft pick said, “for me, obviously I felt like it was a great fit. I just, I love playing here, the term excited me—the fact that I get to have that stability. But you know, to be here and playing in Winnipeg is, from day one, kind of what I’ve always said I wanted to do.”

Since his signing, Morrissey has earned new career highs in points (37), assists (26), and ice time (23:39) during his NHL career. He has five more seasons to prove he will continue to be a difference-maker for the Jets—one they cannot afford to lose.

5. Morrissey Gets Mic’d Up

When a player gets mic’d up, it’s bound to be entertaining. Getting a peek into what players say on the ice and what goes through their minds while playing an NHL game is always interesting, and Morrissey’s mic ‘d-up video was no exception.

As the Jets took on the Kraken in February, the alternate captain got mic’d up and confessed his love for Red Bull, referenced Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie”, and praised Kyle Connor for his speedy skating skills.

Check out the fun video below:

Over the years, Morrissey has had quite an exciting NHL career. While these are five notable moments of his Jets tenure, hockey fans can expect many more remarkable feats to come from the 27-year-old in the future.