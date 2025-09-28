Kampf’s Days Numbered, Kuznetsov Linked to Leafs & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we look at David Kampf and how his days with the Toronto Maple Leafs could be numbered. Elsewhere, Evgeny Kuznetsov is still eyeing an NHL return, and the Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers have been interested in bringing him in. Finally, a Rasmus Andersson trade was close to the finish line, but he was unwilling to extend with the new team.

Kampf Outside NHL Lineup, Could Be Waived

While the past few seasons have seen Kampf as a good fourth-line defensive player for the Maple Leafs, his opportunities to get into the lineup may be behind him.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic spoke with Kampf, who noted that he had anticipated a trade over the course of the summer, stating, “I was thinking about (a trade) for sure…I was ready for whatever could come, but nothing happened, so I’m here and I’m ready to show my best.”. (from “Are David Kämpf’s days with the Maple Leafs numbered? ‘It’s up to management’”, The Athletic, Sept. 27, 2025)

David Kampf, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kampf’s role with the team diminished after the acquisition of Scott Laughton, who has taken the fourth-line center and penalty kill spots from him. At $2.4 million, Kampf isn’t the easiest player to move, though he could clear waivers.

On top of Laughton taking ice time from Kampf, prospect Easton Cowen is battling hard for a roster spot, making the bottom-six even more competitive.

Siegel finishes his report by stating, “Though Kämpf has value too as depth at centre ice, the front office may believe they can slip him through waivers. Kämpf’s contract, which has another year left after this one at $2.4 million on the cap, is just large enough to be unattractive, which could mean a stint with the Marlies for Kämpf.”

Kuznetsov Linked to Maple Leafs, Panthers

As training camps continue to go on, Kuznetsov is still looking to get an NHL contract. While agent Shumi Babayev stated that many teams have reached out, and RG.org reported that there were 10 or more teams interested, though nothing has been signed yet. There was also a report that Kuznetsov could sign back in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with Metallurg, however, Babyev denied that report.

Daria Tuboltseva of RG.org is now reporting that Kuznetsov is waiting on the Maple Leafs to make a decision on whether or not to sign him, while the Panthers remain an option.

For the Maple Leafs, they already have Kampf, Cowen, Nicholas Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, and others all battling for roster spots. It wouldn’t be easy to fit Kuznetsov into the lineup, though he could be an upgrade at center on the third line ahead of someone like the ones listed.

For the Panthers, after the news of Aleksander Barkov being out for 7-9 months, many people started to wonder where the Panthers would look if they were to make an addition to the roster. Kuznetsov plays a very different role than the Panthers expect from Barkov, though if they were to bump Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett up the lineup, Kuznetsov could fit into a third-line role very well with the club.

Rasmus Andersson Trade Falls Through

Many hockey fans had their eyes on Andersson over the offseason, expecting a trade to come through. Fans almost got to see it happen, though Andersson was not willing to extend with the Los Angeles Kings, so the deal wasn’t made.

On an episode of Hello Hockey, insider David Pagnotta revealed that there was a trade set to go between the Flames and Kings, however the fact that Andersson was not willing to extend there threw a wrench into the plans.

One of the common reports throughout the offseason was that Andersson was only willing to do a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights, however, he denied that himself. While he didn’t deny wanting to go to Vegas, it wasn’t the only one he was willing to do.

Pagnotta is reporting now that the Dallas Stars are in that mix, too. The Stars have a complicated cap situation after signing Mikko Rantanen and having Jason Robertson ready to sign a new deal. Bringing in Andersson and fitting him under the cap would be difficult, but not impossible.

