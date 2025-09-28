Devils’ 2025-26 Player Previews: Paul Cotter

With three preseason games in the books, the New Jersey Devils are in great shape heading into the 2025-26 season. They have all the components of a contending team, and fans are anxiously awaiting what the club can accomplish this time around. It seems like it’s only a matter of time before their star-studded roster makes a deeper playoff run, so this season marks a critical campaign. As the countdown to the season opener on Oct. 9 continues, this series will entail previews and predictions, speculating what could be in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment features Paul Cotter, a gritty bottom-six forward who should be a source of secondary scoring.

Paul Cotter: At a Glance

Drafted: 115th Overall (4th Round) by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018

Contract Status: Year three of three, $775,000 average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 16 goals, six assists (22 points in 79 games)

Career Stats: 38 goals, 29 assists (67 points in 217 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

The Devils acquired Cotter last June, along with a third-round pick in the 2025 Draft, in exchange for goaltender Akira Schmid and forward Alexander Holtz. The idea was that he would bring hard-nosed, tough play to their bottom-six. But after the trade, general manager Tom Fitzgerald told the media he believed the 25-year-old had hidden depth and versatility. “We are betting on Cotter’s upside, and he’s just scratched the surface of what he can do,” said Fitzgerald.

Ultimately, his gamble paid off, and it’s clear that the Devils won the trade. Cotter lit a spark with his physicality and energetic play, making his first season as a Devil incredibly memorable. Fans were impressed by his goal-scoring abilities from the get-go, praising his grit and hustle. He set the bar high, kicking off October with six goals and two assists. Head coach Sheldon Keefe was so impressed with Cotter that he even earned a stint on the top line alongside Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt. He also set multiple career highs, including goals (16), blocked shots (32), time on ice per game (13:05), and faceoff wins (41).

Paul Cotter, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Even after his scoring became spotty during the second half of the season, he stayed strong, landing checks and hits on a game-by-game basis. He rounded out the regular season with 244 hits, setting a new franchise record. His physical nature also established a new standard for the rest of the team. By acquiring Cotter and Brenden Dillon, it sent a clear message—the Devils were done being pushed around. Now, the team is more willing to engage in tough puck battles, defend one another, and prioritize grit.

Much like the rest of the team, Cotter excelled in high-danger scenarios. Not only did he score ten goals from the slot and the crease, but his high-danger shooting percentage of 35.7 put him in the 98th percentile of forwards. Furthermore, the Devils recorded 174 high-danger scoring chances (HDCF) and 17 goals (HDGF) with Cotter on the ice. Having a bottom-six player who can create prime scoring chances surrounding the net is just another factor that can make the Devils harder to play against.

The 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs marked Cotter’s first postseason appearance. Throughout Round 1, he tallied just one assist, but helped the team generate a significant amount of scoring chances. While he was on the ice, the Devils recorded 39.11 shot attempts every 60 minutes. All in all, Cotter looked solid during his first season in New Jersey, strengthening the lineup with physicality and adding scoring depth.

2025-26 Expectations

For the upcoming season, Cotter is expected to embrace a bottom-six role, but his main focus moving forward should be consistency. Having a high-energy skater with a combination of physicality and scoring can take the team far, raising the Devils’ level of competitiveness and tenacity. If he can build on last season’s momentum, there’s a high possibility that he can cross the 20-goal threshold.

His cap hit is just an added bonus. Cotter’s current AAV of $775,000 makes him a great addition at an even greater price. Since his contract expires at the end of the season, he’ll have a lot to prove in an attempt to earn an extension.

It should be interesting to see who Cotter’s linemates will be for 2025-26. Last season, he spent the highest amount of ice time alongside Erik Haula, who was traded to the Nashville Predators in June. He also logged a significant amount of minutes with Dawson Mercer, who is expected to rejoin the Devils’ top-six forward group as a wing. After revamping their third and fourth lines, Cotter has a few options for potential new linemates, which have already been explored during preseason.

It may only be September, but Cotter’s hands are in midseason form. pic.twitter.com/IVw0UnZf9B — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) September 21, 2025

So far, he has appeared in two preseason games, starting strong with a goal against the New York Rangers. For both preseason matchups, he was on a line with Juho Lammikko and Arseni Gritsyuk. In fact, this trio logged the highest amount of 5-on-5 ice time against the New York Islanders on Friday night, and Cotter secured an assist in the Devils’ 4-2 victory. His chemistry with Gritsyuk in particular has been palpable. Together, they have been on the ice for three Devils’ goals, along with 43 shot attempts and 13 high-danger scoring chances. When asked about his new linemate, Cotter had nothing but good things to say and remained confident that Gritsyuk would be a major addition to the team.

Heading into his second season as a Devil, Cotter has already emerged as a fan favorite, helping the team embrace a more physical mindset. He will reinforce the lineup with strength and toughness and should be an exciting player to watch.