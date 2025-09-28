Toronto Maple Leafs’ 5 Best-Case Scenarios for 2025–26

Last season felt like a turning point for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They played heavier, showed flashes of a killer instinct, and even knocked out the Ottawa Senators before pushing the eventual Stanley Cup champs to seven games. Still, the familiar Game 7 heartbreak returned, and Mitch Marner’s departure marked the end of an era.

Now, with Craig Berube at the helm and a roster built to be bigger and nastier, the Maple Leafs enter 2025–26 with as much intrigue as they’ve had in years. If things break right, here are five best-case scenarios for the Blue and White.

Best-Case Scenario 1. Auston Matthews Returns to Peak Form

At less than 100 percent last season, Auston Matthews still put up 33 goals in 67 games. Imagine him fully healthy. The Maple Leafs need their captain back to the 60-plus goal pace that once made him the most feared shooter in hockey.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If his offseason recovery holds and he finds chemistry with Matthew Knies and either Max Domi or Matias Maccelli, Toronto could still ice one of the NHL’s most dangerous top lines, even without Marner. So far in the preseason, Maccelli looks as if he can become a playmaker. Perhaps that can continue.

Best-Case Scenario 2. William Nylander and John Tavares Keep Producing

The Maple Leafs’ second line will be counted on more than ever. William Nylander has been the model of consistency, scoring 40 goals for three consecutive years. If he maintains that pace, and John Tavares squeezes one more 30-goal season out of his 35-year-old frame, Toronto’s top six will still pack plenty of punch.

Bobby McMann’s emergence as a legitimate scoring winger only strengthens the cause. He’s performed well during the preseason, but can he sustain this level of performance? If he can, that would be a massive benefit for the team.

Best-Case Scenario 3. The Maple Leafs’ Heavy Defence Holds Up

Last spring, Toronto’s blue line leaned on Chris Tanev and Jake McCabe to shut down opponents’ best players. Add Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Simon Benoit, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and the Maple Leafs boast one of the league’s hardest D-corps to play against.

Jake McCabe, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Toronto can cut down on its zone-exit struggles and keep opponents from hemming them in, Toronto’s defensive identity under Berube could finally outweigh its bad habits. The team also has some solid depth on defence. This could be an experienced, but solid aspect of the team’s play.

Best-Case Scenario 4. The Goaltending Tandem Stays Healthy

Anthony Stolarz was among the NHL’s best in goals saved above expected before his concussion against the Florida Panthers. Joseph Woll has proven capable of stealing games, and he seems to play well during the postseason. Together, they form one of the strongest tandems in the league.

The best-case scenario for the goalies? Both stay healthy. If that happens, Toronto’s floor rises dramatically — enough to paper over occasional defensive lapses. The Maple Leafs just brought in James Reimer for depth, and Dennis Hildeby has looked solid during his preseason performances. Could the goalies be as good as they looked last season before the injuries eventually did them in?

Best-Case Scenario 5. Easton Cowan Steps In and Surprises

Easton Cowan has looked NHL-ready in camp; his dogged style is ideally suited to Berube’s system. If he makes the roster and contributes meaningfully, the Maple Leafs will have added a spark plug on an entry-level contract.

Easton Cowan, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Cowan is the real deal this early in his career, it would be the kind of upside that can shift a team’s trajectory. Ben Danford also looks solid, but he’s probably not yet ready for prime time this season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs still carry scars from their latest collapse, but the mix feels different this season. Perhaps Marner’s departure is a blow, and maybe it’s not such a bad thing. Who knows?

With him gone, it will force others to step up and redefine the room. That change could go either way, and perhaps when the 2025-26 season is over, the Maple Leafs will look back and think, “We should have made the change sooner.” One thing is sure: the Maple Leafs are now a team that hits, blocks shots, and embraces the grind — the kind of qualities Berube knows how to squeeze into results.

No one in Toronto is foolish enough to think this season will be easy. The Atlantic Division remains stacked, and the Maple Leafs will need health, chemistry, and a few breaks along the way. A lot has to fall perfectly for the season to be a success. But if Matthews returns to form, the veterans continue to produce, and the kids surprise, this could be the season the team finally turns its narrative around.