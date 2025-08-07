Kane Reunion with Oilers, McTavish Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one source suggests that Evander Kane could return to the Edmonton Oilers when his contract expires after the 2025-26 season. Meanwhile, there are updates about three teams (probably more) looking at Anaheim Ducks’ center Mason McTavish. Is there a trade on the horizon? Finally, it’s Sidney Crosby’s birthday. What’s on his wish list this season?

Would the Oilers Consider a Reunion With Evander Kane?

According to a post by the 2 Mutts Podcast on X.com, Evander Kane might be open to a return to Edmonton after the 2025-26 season. Now a member of the Vancouver Canucks, they report that he was recently spotted playing in a summer beer league game in Edmonton under the alias “Fa Afo.” They also note he spends his offseasons in Edmonton, and there have been conversations about a possible return to the Oilers.

Kane’s return to the Oilers isn’t impossible, but it’s highly unlikely. Though he left on good terms and was a positive presence in the locker room, his trade to Vancouver was due to cap issues—not necessarily performance. Those financial concerns still exist, especially with big contracts looming for Connor McDavid and others. Unless Kane is willing to return on a steep discount, a reunion seems doubtful.

He’ll be a free agent next summer, and while a healthy, productive season could open the door, if there’s no talk of a return by the trade deadline, it likely won’t happen in 2026 either.

Ducks’ Mason McTavish Drawing Trade Interest as Contract Talks Stall

With training camps nearing, restricted free agent Mason McTavish remains unsigned, and trade interest is growing. While the Anaheim Ducks aren’t actively shopping the 22-year-old center, teams like the Detroit Red Wings, Montreal Canadiens, and Carolina Hurricanes have reportedly expressed strong interest. McTavish, who led the Ducks with 22 goals and posted 52 points last season, is seen as a high-upside player with tremendous potential, especially under new head coach Joel Quenneville.

Mason McTavish, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although trade talks haven’t advanced far, Anaheim is believed to be asking for a top-tier, right-shot defensive prospect in return—potentially names like David Reinbacher (Montreal) or Axel Sandin-Pellikka (Detroit). Longtime analyst Pierre McGuire noted any deal would come at a steep cost.

The Red Wings are said to be pushing hardest, with even Moritz Seider’s name briefly surfacing in speculation. A strong relationship between GMs Pat Verbeek and Steve Yzerman could influence future negotiations.

Trade Talk and a Happy Birthday to Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby turns 38 today, still performing at an elite level after nearly two decades with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Despite trade speculation linking him to teams like the Avalanche, Canadiens, and Maple Leafs, Crosby has shown no desire to leave Pittsburgh.

He remains one of the most loyal players in the NHL and wants to win with the only team he’s ever played for. He maintains a full no-movement clause, so Crosby controls his future. As he celebrates another birthday, his wish likely isn’t a trade — it’s bringing success back to the Penguins.

If he could have anything for his birthday, it might be to have fans and media members stop talking about a potential trade. The Penguins likely just want to get the season started and see how things roll out. There will continue to be speculation about how GM Kyle Dubas reworks the roster, but Crosby likely just wants to focus on winning.

