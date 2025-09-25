Kaprizov Tampering, Necas Deal, Benn Injury, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, is one insider convinced there might be some tampering going on when it comes to Kirill Kaprizov? Meanwhile, is Martin Necas reconsidering his stance on staying with the Colorado Avalanche? Jamie Benn is out with a collapsed lung, and there is more on pending UFAs. Finally, how long will Vasily Podkolzin be away from the Edmonton Oilers?

Is There Tampering Happening With Kaprizov?

Elliotte Friedman commented on Kirill Kaprizov‘s contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild and hinted that he thinks, though he can’t prove it, that a potential tampering issue may be involved.

During the FAN Hockey Show this week, Friedman wondered how the Kaprizov camp could feel comfortable turning down $16 million per season and $128 million unless they were aware that another team had a better offer ready to go. He got the sense that Kaprizov wants to stay in Minnesota, but is under the impression (because he’s been told) that a team could go much higher than what the Wild are offering. Perhaps as high as $20 million per season, which would clearly give Kaprizov reason to pause before signing an extension.

A seven-year deal worth $20 million is $140 million, or $12 million more than the Wild is offering. “I’ll never be able to prove it, but I believe it,” said the NHL insider.

Has Necas Changed His Stance on the Colorado Avalanche?

In June, there was speculation that Martin Necas wasn’t pleased with the way his tenure with the Colorado Avalanche unfolded after he was acquired in a trade last season. A few weeks after the season ended, NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported that the forward informed the Avs he wouldn’t accept a long-term contract worth $9 million per season. “They’re in one for sure,” Seravalli said. “If he’s saying no to $9 million, what’s it going to take? Do you trade him? Do you bite the bullet and sign him? Or do you let it play out and pay the rental cost to keep him for one more run?”

Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche (Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images)

However, on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported that the two sides have begun preliminary talks. He believes that numbers weren’t exchanged and that both sides aren’t in a rush. LeBrun writes:

“There’s no question Colorado has communicated clearly to the Necas camp that it wants to extend him at some point this season. …I think Necas will end up signing at some point, but there’s no urgency in rushing into something. I don’t think he will be among the first of these pending UFAs to extend.” source – ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on pending UFAs Kempe, Tuch, Necas, Andersson and more’ – Pierre LeBrun – The Athletic – 09-25-2025

Jamie Benn to Miss Significant Time for Stars

Dallas Stars’ GM Jim Nill confirmed on Thursday that team captain Jamie Benn was diagnosed with a collapsed lung, an injury he suffered during the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Benn will miss significant time and undergo surgery.

The team statement included a report that Benn is expected to make a full recovery and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Podkolzin Goes Back to Russia

The Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Vasily Podkolzin is taking a leave from the team to return to Russia following the untimely and unexpected news of his father’s passing away. It is unclear how much time Podkolzin will miss, but the team has sent their heartfelt condolences to Podkolzin, who, according to coach Kris Knoblauch, is a popular figure in the room and well-respected by all his teammates.

Podkolzin just signed a three-year extension with Edmonton on Tuesday.

The Oilers will have to experiment with their lineup, hoping to find a winger who can fill in while Podkolzin is away.

