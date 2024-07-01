Kings Address Scoring & Physicality Need With Tanner Jeannot Trade

The Los Angeles Kings acquired Tanner Jeannot from the Tampa Bay Lightning for the 118th overall pick in the 2024 Draft and a 2025 second-round pick. Tampa Bay’s return for Jeannot was significantly less than what they gave up for him (first, second, third, fourth, and fifth-round draft picks) just two seasons ago. Despite this, many Kings’ fans are upset with the price paid for Jeannot. However, the focus should not be on what was given up but rather on what Jeannot brings to Los Angeles.

Jeannot Addresses Previous Kings’ Struggles

While Jeannot had just seven goals and seven assists in 55 games with the Lightning last season, his presence transcends the scoresheet. When he was not sitting in the press box with lower and upper body injuries, he was throwing the body around and getting to the center of the ice. While recently traded winger Carl Grundstrom had a similar profile as Jeannot, he did not provide the offensive upside that Jeannot does.

The Kings bringing in Jeannot addresses general manager Rob Blake’s concerns surrounding the team’s lack of net-front scoring. At head coach Jim Hiller’s introductory press conference, Blake stated the team needs to be more physical in the offensive zone. He believes it is easy to get within five feet of the crease, but not two or three. He spoke with passion, likely due to the team’s season recently ending due to this very issue, and it should be no surprise he made this trade.

Related: Grading the Los Angeles Kings 2024 Draft Picks

As I stated in May following this press conference, there were not many ways to solve this issue given the Kings’ salary constraints. I mentioned Jeannot’s cap hit of $2.665 million in the 2024-25 season and likely decreased trade value to be a fit, and it appears the Kings’ management agreed.

Jeannot is expected to join the bottom six and powerplay unit as a net-front aggressor, playing a similar role to New York Islanders captain Anders Lee and Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand. He will be the team’s best power forward, pending any significant roster changes made elsewhere, and will likely revive his point production. 15-plus goals and 30-plus points is the expectation, but 25-plus goals and 50-plus points could be in the cards as well.

Kings Still Have Flexibility

With Jeannot’s acquisition, the Kings still have the flexibility to make additional moves. While the second-round pick was a substantial asset lost, the team still has eight picks in the first three rounds of the next three drafts. It should also be noted they were unlikely to use that draft pick on an asset better than Jeannot now or at the 2025 Trade Deadline, so giving it up for a full season for Jeannot was an investment worth making.

Most importantly, Jeannot is on a fair contract so the Kings still have money to work with in free agency. With close to $20 million projected in cap space, the team only has Quinton Byfield and Jordan Spence to sign. They could use the money to add a top-six forward, such as Oliver Bjorkstrand or Patrick Laine in a trade. Or, they can be aggressive in free agency by pursuing Steven Stamkos or Jonathan Marchessault.

Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning (Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

The wiser and more likely play is the Kings solidify their depth. This would be done by bringing in players like Jeannot who provide physicality and upside on team-friendly deals. In free agency, the Kings’ dream target would be right-wing, power forward Daniel Sprong, although forward Michael Amadio and defenseman Oliver Kylington would be good fits. Or, this need can be addressed through trade by acquiring Jakob Chychrun, Kaapo Kakko, or Martin Necas.

Regardless of your opinion on the trade, it is clear the Kings are frustrated with how the 2023-24 season ended and are committed to improving this season. Staying realistic, they are unlikely to pursue any major free agents or trade targets, but that may be for the best. The team needed to get more physical without sacrificing defense and they did that, and it will be interesting whether the remaining offseason moves follow this methodology.