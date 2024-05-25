Kings Press Conference Takeaways: Blake, Hiller, Physicality & More

The Los Angeles Kings, just weeks after their season ended in Round 1 against the Edmonton Oilers, held a major press conference discussing the future outlook of the team, including the promotion of interim head coach Jim Hiller into a full-time capacity. While that was the biggest takeaway, there are many other headlines to follow.

Jim Hiller Promoted to Head Coach

The decision for Los Angeles to promote Hiller was not a surprise to Kings fans since he went 21-12-1 in his 34-game stint this past season after filling in for the fired Todd McLellan. The main discussion amongst fans and media regarding the decision to bring back Hiller is the team’s implementation of the 1-3-1 system. They are still contemplating whether they should move on from this system, but their actions show they will likely try something new. While McLellan is the one who originally implemented it, now former assistant coach Trent Yawney was the one who was in charge of running the system.

Since Yawney ran the penalty kill and defense, the 1-3-1 system was a result of his coaching and he saw a lot of success with it. The Kings finished the 2023-24 season with a 2.56 goals-against average and the sixth-lowest expected goals-against in the league with 234.97, according to Money Puck. However, general manager Rob Blake hinted at Hiller’s introductory press conference that the team needed more offense without sacrificing the defense, leading fans to believe he likely thought this could not be done with Yawney on the bench.

Press Conference Takeaways

There were two key takeaways from the introductory press conference, both relating to the team’s offense. The first main takeaway is regarding the 1-3-1 system and how Blake, Hiller, and the rest of the organization agree they did not have enough offense. They discussed the discipline required to run the system and how the team is satisfied with the defensive results, but there is no long-term path to offensive success without major change.

The @LAKings are one of the best teams in the league inside the neutral zone.@BJaffe breaks down the 1-3-1 system that Head Coach Todd McLellan has implemented. @SteveGelbs | #NHLTonight | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/FxEwyGWg0o — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) January 10, 2023

When Hiller spoke, he provided very vague answers, stating he would not want to sacrifice “this for that.” However, Blake later clarified the team’s desire to add offense “without sacrificing defense”. This was a major issue with Hiller’s previous team, the New York Islanders, who were extremely well-disciplined defensively and made a few deep playoff runs, but ultimately lacked the scoring to win a Stanley Cup. While the Kings have not been able to overcome the Edmonton Oilers in Round 1 of recent seasons, there is no doubt they have the ability to find some playoff success. But, the front office stated they needed more offense, and how that could be done.

Jim Hiller, Interim Head Coach of the Los Angeles Kings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When Blake spoke 17 minutes into the press conference, he discussed the team’s need to be more physical in the offensive zone. He stated how it is easy to get within five feet of the crease, but getting to two or three feet is incredibly difficult. He believes the current roster lacks the physicality within its skilled players to score goals from around the net, and it is hard to disagree with his belief. The Kings continuously got outdueled around the net, both offensively and defensively, and it was ultimately their downfall against the Oilers. While Edmonton was not overly physical, it dominated around the crease, evident in Zach Hyman’s Round 1 domination.

How to Solve This Issue?

The main issue with this statement by Blake is there are not many ways to solve the issue. The Kings are tight to the salary cap ceiling and have minimal ways to clear cap space. While they have the assets to facilitate a trade, there are not many options open. One name that comes to mind is Tanner Jeannot of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The soon-to-be 27-year-old had seven goals and 14 points in 55 games this past season. He played just over 12 minutes per game and is not afraid to get physical around the net. He has one season left on his contract at $2.665 million. He was acquired for five draft selections and Cal Foote on Feb. 26, 2023, but would likely be much cheaper to acquire now. However, it is unknown if the Lightning would be willing to trade him.

One name to look at in free agency is Daniel Sprong. Unlike Jeannot, Sprong is right-handed, a major need for the team. As well, he is 195 pounds and not afraid to drive toward the net. He has a lethal wrist shot, scoring 18 goals in 76 games on just 12 minutes per game last season. In a middle-six role on the Kings, he could score north of 25 goals. He will likely garner $3 to $4 million per season on a short-term contract this offseason. Whether the Kings look to solve this issue internally or by an acquisition is unknown, but they will likely have a few ways to address it.

As the offseason continues, it will be interesting to see which topics discussed in the press conference are addressed. It is clear the organization is frustrated with how the season ended and wants to see change, but only time will tell how the team goes about addressing their concerns.