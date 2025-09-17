Kirill Kaprizov to the Carolina Hurricanes Make Sense

The biggest news over the past few days has been about Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov. After reportedly turning down an eight-year, $128 million deal, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic and Frank Seravalli, what teams could be in pursuit of the Russian forward? A few teams have been named; however, there seems to be a consensus that one stands out as the most sensible choice. Why does it make sense for the Carolina Hurricanes, and should they make a move for Kaprizov?

Does it Make Sense for Hurricanes?

Russo believes that “they are the one team [Hurricanes] that I think is extremely motivated to try to get Kirill Kaprizov…and would be willing to pay him; they’re a team the Wild might talk trade with.” While there have been no indications that the two sides are talking, Russo thinks that a trade between the sides makes the most sense. Kaprizov missed some time during the 2024-25 season due to an injury, but still finished with 25 goals and 56 points in 41 games Ever since joining the NHL with the Wild in 2020-21, the Russian has tallied 185 goals, 201 assists, and 386 points in 319 games. In his second season in the NHL (2021-22), Kaprizov finished with 108 points in 81 games.

He is due to make $9 million in the final season of his five-year, $45 million deal he signed back in September 2021 and will be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of this season. As of now, there have been no indications that a deal could get done before then. If there is a path where Kaprizov does not sign with the Wild, they might be forced to trade him to get at least something back in return.

Enter the Hurricanes, who enter this season with $10.64 million in cap space and will have $16.1 million entering the next season. It would make sense for the Hurricanes to just wait it out until next summer to sign Kaprizov, even if rumors have reported his camp is looking for $19 million per season. They would have to move contracts off the books to make it work. However, if they decide to trade for him this season, what could the trade possibly look like, or where would they begin?

Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While on a recent Daily Faceoff show, Russo mentioned this. “The guys the Wild might want there have some no-move protection, I’m thinking of guys like [Sebastian] Aho, but one person that doesn’t is [Andrei] Svechnikov,” he said.

The Hurricanes have players like Aho, Seth Jarvis, and others signed long-term, and will not likely trade them. When it comes to trading for high-end talent, you have to trade high-end talent back. Just last season, the Hurricanes had to trade Martin Necas and Jack Drury to acquire Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall, with the former being the biggest piece.

Regarding Andrei Svechnikov, he is entering the fifth year of his eight-year, $62 million deal he signed in 2021. He is set to make $7.75 million per season through 2028-29. The reason Russo brought up Svechnikov was that the Russian forward does not have any no-move protection. However, Svechnikov does have a 10-team no-trade clause that kicks in this season and runs through the rest of the deal. Unless the Wild aren’t part of the 10-team list, technically, he could be traded there. Will that be a one-for-one swap between Kaprizov and Svechnikov? Probably not, especially if the Wild want Kaprizov to stay, despite the $18- to $19 million asking price.

There would have to be a lot more in that deal involving the two Russian forwards. What else could be a part of the deal? It’s hard to say because no one knows what the asking price is, if there even is one. Could a trade work? Probably, because nothing is impossible, but it is slim. Either way, if a trade were to happen, it would be greater than the Rantanen to Hurricanes trade last season. It would make sense for the Hurricanes to acquire Kaprizov because he would instantly fit on the top six alongside Aho on the first line. That would move Nikolaj Ehlers to the second line; the Hurricanes would then need to figure out who plays on the right side opposite Kaprizov and Ehlers.

Regardless of whether the Hurricanes try to trade for Kaprizov during the season or wait until free agency on July 1, adding someone like him makes sense. He would adad an elite scoring touch that the Hurricanes have needed and takes their offense to another level. He, alongside Aho on the first line, would make that trio, whoever they’re with, an elite line.

The top six with those two plus Ehlers, Jarvis, Jackson Blake, Logan Stankoven, and a second line center could make the Hurricanes group tough to defend. Will it happen? It’s hard to say, but adding Kaprizov makes sense if the money is there and if the Hurricanes can build around a guy who would easily be the highest-paid player on the roster. It’ll come down to what works best for the short- and long-term. One thing is for certain: if Kaprizov joins the Hurricanes via trade or free agency next summer, it would shake up the hockey landscape.