McDavid “Feeling”, Ingram Gone, Giordano Hired, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid spoke with 32 Thoughts about his contract extension timeline. The interview has some Edmonton Oilers fans concerned, but should they be? Meanwhile, Mark Giordano looks to be retiring and moving into an executive role with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finally, the Utah Mammoth and goaltender Connor Ingram are parting ways. What’s next for the goalie?

McDavid Says He’s Waiting for a “Feeling”

Speaking with the 32 Thoughts podcast in a recent interview, Connor McDavid made it clear he’s still not prepared to rush his decision on a contract. He said he’s got all the faith in the world in this 2025-26 Oilers team, but beyond that, his future isn’t clear.

May 23, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) skates with the puck against the Dallas Stars in the first period for game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

” I feel good. I feel focused on the year. My body feels good, I’m excited to get going, excited to get camp going, and getting into the routine of things. As far as all that other stuff goes, I’m not focused on it. Playing is the easy part, so we’re getting to the easy part.”

He also added, “Nothing’s changed as of now. As I’ve said all along, you know I’ve said since June, I’m going to take my time with it, and I still intend to do that.”

He talked about his wife and himself and said “It’s our decision, basically. We’ve earned that, and we’re gonna take our time with it.” As for whether or not the Oilers need to show him something, he responded, “All the pieces are here for 2025-26. It’s gonna be a feeling. When the time’s right, the moment’s right, it will just be a feeling.”

GM Stan Bowman said he’s not making sales pitches to McDavid, but keeping the dialogue open and having conversations whenever McDavid would like to.

Bowman also addressed the goalie situation in Edmonton and confirmed the team has no interest in Carter Hart. “We are not looking at that situation. We like where Stu (Skinner) is at,” said Bowman when asked if the Edmonton Oilers were giving any thought to reaching out to the former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender.

Girodano Joining Toronto Marlies

Veteran defenseman Mark Giordano is leaving behind his NHL playing career and joining the Toronto Maple Leafs in an executive role. Specifically, the former Leafs defenseman will be joining the Toronto Marlies in a new position that has yet to be officially announced.

According to David Alter of The Hockey News, GM Brad Treliving all but confirmed this was a done deal, but an announcement on the position, as well as other changes to some job titles within the organization, will be coming within the next couple of days.

Connor Ingram and Utah Mammoth Parting Ways

Utah Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong confirmed on media day that goaltender Connor Ingram will not attend training camp, and the plan is to place him on waivers with the hopes they can find him a new place to play and a fresh start.

Armstrong said Ingram and the team mutually agreed that he would do what they can to give him a new opportunity in the NHL, and if one doesn’t come, Ingram will go to the AHL.

