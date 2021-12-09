3 Good Options for the Kraken to Improve Their Goaltending Depth

The Seattle Kraken needs to add an additional goaltender to their lineup. With Chris Driedger continually injured and Joey Daccord still developing, it would be wise for the Kraken to bring a veteran goaltender that can be called up when injuries arise. Bringing in a third goaltender is complicated because they share the Charlotte Checkers as a farm team. Still, the team could always loan an extra goalie to another American Hockey League (AHL) franchise in a worst-case scenario. Here are three players Seattle should consider adding to their roster.

Devan Dubnyk

Devan Dubnyk recently signed an AHL professional tryout contract with the Checkers. The 35-year-old did not sign with an NHL team during free agency and could be a cheap option that does not require trading an asset for. He has not played since May 2, 2021, but luckily the Kraken will have eyes on him as they are using the Checkers as a farm team this season.

Former Minnesota Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Dubnyk brings a wealth of experience and knows how to play in the NHL. He has played over 500 games and eclipsed 250 wins in his career. Although he struggled in San Jose and Colorado last season, he can still be a sufficient third-option call-up in the NHL. Despite not playing this season, he has been selected to participate in this year’s Spengler Cup for Team Canada. The Kraken may want to wait a few weeks to see what level his game is at in the AHL before offering him a contract, but he should be a fantastic mentor to Daccord and a reliable option if he needs to be called up.

Zachary Fucale

Zachary Fucale is currently in the Washington Capitals organization and plays for the Hersey Bears of the AHL. The former second-round pick and Spengler Cup star has a 4-1-2 record with a .898% save percentage (SV%) and a 2.63 goals-against average (GAA). This season, he had the opportunity to play in his first career NHL game with the Capitals, where he shut out the Detroit Red Wings, making 21 saves in the process.

Although Fucale’s statistics have not been great this season, he has improved year after year in the AHL and ECHL. As for Washington’s depth at goaltender, they currently have Pheonix Copley and Hunter Shepard as options in the AHL. He is a good option to bring in and could help create a strong tandem with Daccord in Palm Springs next season.

Jean-François Bérubé

Jean-François Bérubé is currently with the Columbus Blue Jackets organization playing for the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. The 30-year-old from Quebec has a record of 4-3-5 with a .912 SV% and a 2.80 GAA. His last NHL game with the Chicago Blackhawks was on April 6, 2018, where he allowed three goals on 34 shots in a loss to the St. Louis Blues.

Columbus may be willing to part with Bérubé because they already have a veteran goaltender in the minors with Cam Johnson. The Monsters also have Jet Greaves and Daniil Tarasov available to them, and both need playing time to continue their development. He would be cheap to acquire, and the Kraken should not worry about losing him on waivers if sent back to the AHL. Best of all, it would let Daccord continue to develop in the AHL, rather than him sitting on the bench in Seattle for long stretches of time.

Kraken Need a Better Third Option

The Kraken can not be successful with their current goaltending situation. Philipp Grubauer is being overplayed, and as mentioned, Daccord is not developing sitting on the bench game after game. They could call up Antonie Bibeau but seem less than keen to do so. Something needs to change, and acquiring one of these three players may be the best option.