Kraken Gameday Preview: Hosting the Kings to Close Out the Homestand

The Seattle Kraken are preparing to host the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, Dec. 10. This game marks the first in a four-game series between the two teams. The Kraken are concluding a four-game homestand tonight, and they hope to break their six-game losing streak as well.

Related: Kraken News & Rumors: Oleksiak, Injury Report, & More

This matchup is the second of a two-game road trip for the Kings. They just beat the Utah Mammoth on Monday, Dec. 8, 4-2. The Kings are now on a two-game winning streak and will look to extend it to three before they head back down to California.

Kraken Storylines

The biggest storyline ahead of this game is that Berkly Catton was placed on injured reserve (IR) after he endured an upper-body injury. The young rookie has recorded five assists in 21 games this season. Hopefully he heals soon and can return to the ice.

In his stead, Ben Meyers has been recalled from the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. Meyers previously played in nine games with the Kraken this season and recorded three assists. His last game was on Nov. 13 against the Winnipeg Jets before he was sent back down to Coachella Valley.

Ben Meyers, Seattle Kraken (Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images)

So far this season, Meyers has played in 11 games with the Firebirds and has recorded 13 points (nine goals and four assists). He us a vital part of Coachella Valley’s offense and hopefully he can find a way to translate that on the Kraken’s bottom six for as long as he is with the team.

It is unclear yet, but Meyers might be a healthy scratch in this game. The Kraken still have Jani Nyman with them, and he played in their last game against the Minnesota Wild. Overall, he has played 17 games and has scored four goals. We’ll see with the final lineup for tonight’s game.

The player to watch in this game is Chandler Stephenson. This game is his bobblehead night, so the first 10,000 in attendance will receive a bobblehead version of him “yeeting” the classic fish whenever the Kraken win a game. He has gone three games without recording a point, but this game seems like the perfect time to break that mini drought.

Team Stats

Seattle Kraken

Season Record: 11-10-6

Top Scorers:

Jordan Eberle – 9 goals (G), 8 assists (A), 17 points (P) Matty Beniers – 3 G, 13 A, 16 P Jaden Schwartz – 8 G, 7 A, 15 P Brandon Montour – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Chandler Stephenson – 5 G, 9 A, 14 P

Goalie Stats:

Joey Daccord – 7-7-4, 2.99 goals-against average (GAA), .891 save percentage (SV%) Philipp Grubauer – 4-1-1, 2.54 GAA, .900 SV% Matt Murray – 0-2-1, 2.21 GAA, .922 SV%

Los Angeles Kings

Season Record: 14-8-7

Top Scorers:

Adrian Kempe – 10 G, 16 A, 26 P Kevin Fiala – 10 G, 11 A, 21 P Quinton Byfield – 4 G, 15 A, 19 P Anze Kopitar – 6 G, 9 A, 15 P Corey Perry – 7 G, 7 A, 14 P

Goalie Stats:

Darcy Kuemper – 10-6-5, 2.23 GAA, .914 SV% Anton Forsberg – 4-2-2, 2.69 GAA, .894 SV%

Projected Lineups

(Subject to change before puck drop)

As per The Hockey Writers’ projected lineup article.

Seattle Kraken

Jared McCann — Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Mason Marchment — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Jani Nyman — Shane Wright — Kaapo Kakko

Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Ryker Evans

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Ben Meyers, Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury

Injured: Berkly Catton, Jaden Schwartz, Matt Murray, Max McCormick

Los Angeles Kings

Alex Laferriere — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Joel Armia

Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko — Alex Turcotte — Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson — Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin — Cody Ceci

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: N/A

Next Up for the Kraken

The Kraken will play a one-off game on the road against the Mammoth on Friday, Dec. 12.