Kraken’s Adam Larsson Set to Play in His 900th NHL Game

As the Seattle Kraken gear up to host the Anaheim Ducks in the second half of a back-to-back, one member of the Kraken team is getting ready to reach a milestone game. Adam Larsson is set to play in his 900th NHL game.

Larsson has played with three teams throughout his career. He was originally drafted in 2011 by the New Jersey Devils. He was selected fourth overall and hit the NHL once he signed with them. He spent five seasons with the Devils, playing in 274 games with New Jersey. He recorded 69 points in his time here, scoring nine goals and earning 60 assists.

His time with the Devils was cut short, as he was traded to the Edmonton Oilers for Taylor Hall after the 2015-16 season. He went on to play five seasons with the Oilers. He laced up for 329 games with Edmonton, earning 68 points. He scored 16 goals and earned 52 assists.

In the 2021 offseason, the Kraken selected Larsson from the Oilers in the expansion draft. In the first three seasons with the Kraken, he played in 245 games. He missed one game last season for the birth of his child. In his first three seasons with Seattle, his point totals have increased, hitting a total of 76. He scored 20 goals and earned 56 assists.

In the 2024-25 season, he has played in all 51 games so far. He has scored three goals and earned nine assists for a total of 12 points. He has been in a slump compared to the past three seasons, but there are still a lot of games left in the season.

Larsson has proved to be a big asset to the Kraken. He found his footing with the team once he was paired with Vince Dunn. Earlier this offseason, he signed another contract with Seattle. His previous one was set to expire at the end of the 2024-25 season, where he signed for four years for $16 million. His new contract is again for four years, but this time at $5.25 million average annual value (AAV). This signing will take him to the 2028-29 season with the Kraken. This is a great signing for the Kraken, with how he has been showing up for them the past few years.

Congratulations to Adam Larsson for reaching his 900th game in the NHL!