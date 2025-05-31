Kraken Made the Wrong Choice Naming Lane Lambert Head Coach

On Thursday, May 29, the Seattle Kraken announced they had selected their third head coach in franchise history. The honor goes to Lane Lambert, who most recently was the associate coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs this past season. Lambert has an extensive hockey history, both playing the game and behind the bench. Although he is knowledgeable in the game of hockey, Lambert does not feel like the best fit for Seattle’s next head coach.

Lambert’s Hockey Playing History

Lambert entered the NHL in the 1983 Entry Draft. He was selected 25th overall in the second round by the Detroit Red Wings. He spent three seasons with the Red Wings, playing in 176 games and recording 65 points. He was traded to the New York Rangers in the middle of the 1986-87 season. He played 18 games in New York and recorded four points. He spent his last three seasons with the Quebec Nordiques. He played a total of 89 games in Quebec and recorded 55 points. At the end of the 1988-89 season, Lambert hung up the skates and called it quits.

Lambert’s Coaching History

Lambert took a break before returning to hockey, this time, behind the bench instead of on it. The 2002-03 season was his first season as an assistant coach for the Moose Jaw Warriors in the Western Hockey League (WHL). His time with the Warriors continued into 2003-04, but it was cut short in the middle of the season when he stepped in as head coach for the Prince George Cougars. He had one more full season, 2004-05, as head coach with the Cougars before moving on to a different league.

In the 2005-06 season, Lambert moved on to the American Hockey League (AHL), where he became the assistant coach of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. From there, he moved on to be the assistant coach of the Milwaukee Admirals for the 2006-07 season. For the next four seasons, he moved up to the head coach position for the Admirals. While Lambert was the head coach, he led them to two West Division Titles in the 2008-09 season and his final season, 2010-11.

In 2011-12, he made the jump to the NHL as an assistant coach for the Nashville Predators. As the Admirals are the AHL affiliate for the Predators, Lambert had experience coaching the players, once they moved to the NHL. He stayed an assistant coach for the Predators for three seasons, before moving to Washington, D.C. Lambert was the assistant coach for the Capitals for four seasons, from 2014-15 to 2017-18. To begin the 2018-19 season, Lambert moved to Long Island, where he was an associate coach for the New York Islanders for four seasons.

After coaching in the NHL at the associate or assistant level for 11 seasons, Lambert earned his first season as a head coach in the NHL in 2022-23. The Islanders’ record that season was 42-31-9. New York made the playoffs by the skin of their teeth, edging out the Pittsburgh Penguins with 93 points to Pittsburgh’s 91. The Islanders lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 in Round 1. Lambert continued as the head coach of the Islanders into the 2023-24 season but was replaced by Patrick Roy on Jan. 20, 2024. In the first half of the season that Lambert coached, the Islanders went 19-15-11.

Lambert returned to associate coaching this season, where he joined Craig Berube behind the Toronto Maple Leafs’ bench. The Maple Leafs made it to the playoffs this season but lost in Round 1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 7.

Lambert Is Better Suited for a Lower Coaching Position

Lambert will begin his 15th season coaching at the NHL level with the Kraken for the 2025-26 season. Out of the 14 previous seasons, he only spent a season and a half as a head coach. He was fired midway through his second season. For a team that is now on their third coach in just five years in the league, this track record does not provide warm and fuzzy feelings.

Lambert’s primary focus is on the defensive side of the game and tends to focus on what the opposing team is bringing to the table (From ‘Maple Leafs add Lane Lambert to Craig Berube’s coaching staff: What’s his appeal? – The Athletic, 6/10/2024). Before there can be a focus on the opposing team, Lambert needs to sit down and see the strengths of his own team. The Kraken are a team that lacks scoring depth; they need a coach who will help them work on this. On the defensive side, the Kraken tend to rely on their goaltender, Joey Daccord, a lot. With Lambert coming in to coach Seattle, it feels like the Kraken will lean on Daccord even more than they did this season. Daccord bailed out the Kraken a lot this season, with 27 wins out of his 57 games. Nevertheless, Seattle must start scoring if they don’t want to tire out their goalie.

Bylsma’s Time With Seattle Ended Too Soon

Dan Bylsma was the Kraken’s head coach this past season and recorded a record of 35-41-6. Although this was not great, it was a step up from Dave Hakstol’s record after his first year of coaching the Kraken, 27-49-6. It was not only Hakstol’s first season coaching the Kraken, but it was also Seattle’s first season in the league. They did not make the big splash they were intending to.

The following season, 2022-23, Seattle kept Hakstol on for another season. The Kraken managed to surprise everyone, pulling out a record of 46-28-8. With 100 points, the Kraken squeaked their way into the fourth playoff spot in the Pacific Division. Once again, they surprised everyone watching, defeating the Colorado Avalanche in Round 1 in Game 7. Ultimately, the Kraken lost to the Dallas Stars in Round 2 in Game 7. Hakstol was let go after the Kraken’s third season, with a record of 34-35-13.

Bylsma has been with the Kraken organization for a while, originally coaching the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the Kraken’s AHL team, in their first two seasons. In both seasons, Bylsma brought the Firebirds to the Calder Cup Final but lost to the Hershey Bears both times. Bylsma has had experience working with these younger players from their time in the AHL. He spent a full season coaching Shane Wright, preparing him for the NHL level. Now, this past season, Bylsma coached Wright in the NHL, and Wright had an excellent season. In 79 games, he recorded 44 points.

Now that Bylsma is no longer with the Kraken organization, the upper management has taken for granted his experience with these younger players in the AHL. Yes, the Kraken did not have a great season, and part of that could be attributed to Bylsma’s coaching. However, based on his track record with the Firebirds, he should have at least received another chance.

Lambert Has Big Shoes to Fill

All eyes will be on Lambert this season as he steps into his second NHL career head coach position. If he doesn’t perform well in the first half of the season, could we see another early exit like in his 2023-24 season? Perhaps Lambert will prove us wrong and perform better than we expect. Only time will tell.