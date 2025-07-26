Seattle Kraken’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Chandler Stephenson

The 2024-25 season has been over for the Seattle Kraken for a while. While they did not have a great season, failing to make the postseason for the second straight year, they ended the 2024-25 season with a final record of 35-41-6. Each player on the team contributed in different ways, with some players performing better than others. Let’s take a look at Chandler Stephenson’s performance this past season.

Stephenson’s Season with Seattle

The 2024-25 season was Stephenson’s first with Seattle. He signed with Seattle as a free agent on July 1, 2024. He received a seven-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $6.25 million. Stephenson played 78 regular-season games with the Kraken, only missing four games of the season. He missed one due to illness, and he missed three games in March due to an upper-body injury.

Stephenson scored his first two points in Kraken colors on Oct. 15 with two assists. Two games later, he recorded his first goal with Seattle on Oct. 19 against the Calgary Flames. In total, Stephenson recorded 51 points via 13 goals and 38 assists. He had a minus-9 for the season, the same as his previous season. He averaged 19:31 of ice time.

Stephenson’s Past Before Seattle

Before Seattle signed Stephenson during free agency in the summer of 2024, Stephenson played in nine seasons between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. He was originally drafted 77th by the Capitals in the 2012 NHL Draft. His first season in the NHL was the 2015-16 season, and he played with the Capitals until the 2019-20 season. He played in 168 games and recorded 33 points via 14 goals and 19 assists.

Chandler Stephenson, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images)

In the middle of the 2019-20 season, Stephenson was traded to Vegas. In exchange, Washington received a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played 327 games and recorded 237 points via 75 goals and 162 assists. In all of his seasons with the Golden Knights except his last, Stephenson recorded a positive plus/minus.

Stephenson has two Stanley Cups under his belt, in the 2017-18 season with the Capitals and in the 2022-23 season with the Golden Knights. Can he bring this Stanley Cup luck to Seattle in the next six seasons? Only time will tell.

Stephenson’s Future with Seattle

Stephenson has six more seasons on his current contract with Seattle; he’s going to be in Washington state for a while. At 31 years old, this contract is binding until he is 37. There is a chance that this could be Stephenson’s final contract, and he finishes out his NHL career with Seattle.

Of course, this is a long way away, and many things could change this. He could sign for another season or two after his current contract is up, or he could be traded to another team. However, for the time being, he is staying in Seattle.

Stephenson’s Overall Grade

Overall, for the 2024-25 season, Stephenson earned an A-. He was the Kraken’s second-highest point-scorer. While he was tenth overall on the team for goals, he was second overall on the team in assists, recording just one less than Jared McCann in first place.

Many were worried after seeing the size of Stephenson’s contract when he was initially signed. His age and the duration of the contract would make any fan nervous. However, after having some stellar seasons in Vegas with the Golden Knights, his great performance followed him to Seattle.

Stephenson was a great addition to the Kraken in the 2024-25 season. Following his performance this season, fans should be excited to see him play again in the upcoming 2025-26 season.