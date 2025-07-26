Maple Leafs News & Rumours: Roster Logjams, Rielly’s Reset & Knies’ Aspirations

As the dust settles on one of the busiest offseasons in recent Toronto Maple Leafs memory, a few key storylines are starting to take shape—and not all of them are tidy. While general manager Brad Treliving added size, grit, and depth up front, the resulting roster is now unbalanced, with too many bodies and not enough clarity. That’s especially true in the bottom-six, where a few forwards look like the odd men out.

At the same time, there’s possible optimism around other parts of the roster. Morgan Rielly could be poised for a significant rebound with a true defensive partner in Brandon Carlo. Up front, Matthew Knies continues to evolve into a key piece of the Maple Leafs’ future—and he’s got his eyes set on a big-time role model. Here’s a closer look at three developing Toronto storylines heading into training camp.

Item One: Calle Jarnkrok Trade Stalls as Maple Leafs Face Bottom-Six Logjam

The Maple Leafs may have reshaped their forward group this offseason, but one issue remains unresolved: what to do with Calle Jarnkrok. The 33-year-old winger has been on the trade block for weeks, yet according to a recent report from The Fourth Period, the market “hasn’t been vibrant.” That’s a polite way of saying there’s little interest right now, despite the Maple Leafs’ quiet efforts to move him.

General manager Treliving likely expected more traction earlier in the summer, especially after acquiring several depth forwards in a flurry of trades. But Jarnkrok’s combination of age, durability concerns, and declining production has made him a tough sell. He’s managed just 71 games and 28 points over two injury-riddled seasons in Toronto, and with a $2.1 million cap hit that runs through 2025–26, suitors haven’t exactly lined up.

Item Two: Why Morgan Rielly Could Have a Breakout Season with Brandon Carlo by His Side

Morgan Rielly hasn’t looked like his old self offensively over the last few seasons, but that might be about to change. With the addition of Brandon Carlo, the Maple Leafs have finally given Rielly something he’s rarely had in Toronto: a stable, right-handed partner who can play a proper shutdown role. It’s a combination that could allow Rielly to do what he does best—use his skating, jump into the rush, and drive offence without constantly having to cover for someone else’s mistakes.

Back in 2018–19, when paired with the steady Ron Hainsey, Rielly put up 72 points. That wasn’t a fluke—it was the result of being allowed to play to his strengths. With Carlo now in the mix, Rielly could return to that high-output form, especially under a coach like Craig Berube. If Rielly has one more gear to hit—and his playoff performances suggest he does—it could be unlocked this season.

Item Three: Matthew Knies Eyes Mikko Rantanen as His Model Under Berube’s Guidance

Matthew Knies might still be finding his place in the NHL, but he’s already aiming high. Appearing on Morning Cuppa Hockey with Jonny Lazarus this week, the 21-year-old winger brushed off the “unicorn” nickname with a laugh—but fully embraced the idea that he brings something unique to the Maple Leafs lineup. Asked who he models his game after, Knies didn’t hesitate: “A guy I like to look at is Mikko Rantanen… that’s the kind of player I’d love to be like, obviously.”

It’s a fascinating choice, not just because of Rantanen’s game but because he was rumored as a potential Mitch Marner replacement last season. That deal never came to pass, but Knies’ admiration for the 28-year-old Dallas Star is telling. Under Berube, Knies says he’s improving in areas like puck decisions and wall play—things that will be crucial if he’s going to evolve into a top-six power forward with real impact.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

With Jarnkrok’s future still up in the air, Treliving may have to get creative. Whether it’s a late-summer move or a training camp deal, the Leafs need to free up space—and clarity—among their bottom-six forwards. Players like Nicholas Robertson, David Kämpf, and Steven Lorentz are watching closely. Someone will be the odd man out.

Meanwhile, the upside stories are just as important. If Rielly can bounce back alongside Carlo and Knies continues to rise under Berube’s direction, Toronto’s core may look stronger than it has in years. There’s still work to be done, but the pieces are there. Training camp can’t come soon enough for Maple Leafs fans.