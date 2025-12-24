Kraken’s Matty Beniers Records 100th NHL Assist

The Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Tuesday, Dec. 23 ahead of the Christmas break. On top of that, Matty Beniers recorded his 100th NHL assist in this game.

100 🍎 for Matty B!



Matty Beniers’ assist on Jordan Eberle’s power-play goal tonight was his 100th career @NHL assist. pic.twitter.com/hMfcceiJ36 — Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) December 24, 2025

The assist came early in the second period. The Kraken kicked off the period with a power-play chance and made the most of it. Chandler Stephenson held the puck at the boards and passed it along to Beniers in the center of the ice. While he could have taken a shot, instead, he passed it to Jordan Eberle, who was next to the net. He made a quick spin move and shot the puck into the empty space Pheonix Copley left. The puck hit the crossbar and went in for the first goal of the night.

Beniers kicked off his NHL career with the Kraken when he was drafted by Seattle second overall in the 2021 NHL Draft. He played his first 10 games in the 2021-22 season, where he recorded three assists and scored six goals. He played his first full season in 2022-23, during which he appeared in 80 games and recorded 57 points, with 24 goals and 33 assists. So far, this is his best point total in a single season.

In 2023-24, he experienced a slight slump, recording only 37 points across 77 games, with 22 of those points coming from assists. Last season, he played in all 82 games for the first time in his NHL career and recorded 43 points via 20 goals and 23 assists.

So far in the 2025-26 season, he has scored four goals and recorded 16 assists for a total of 20 points. He is on track to have a great season, especially with the way he has been playing on the top line alongside Kaapo Kakko and Eberle.

Beniers is inching closer to another milestone: his 300th NHL game. He has currently played in 284 games, so in just 16 more games, he will reach this incredible feat.

Congratulations to Matty Beniers on his 100th NHL assist!