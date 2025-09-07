Kuznetsov’s NHL Return, Eichel Deal a Priority & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, Evgeny Kuznetsov is still working on his return to the NHL, and is down to two teams. Elsewhere, the Vegas Golden Knights are prioritizing a deal for Jack Eichel, which is expected to be a big one. Finally, former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton has signed a deal in Switzerland as he awaits reinstatement to the NHL.

Kuznetsov Down to Two Teams

After it was announced earlier in the offseason that Kuznetsov wants to return to the NHL, it was expected to be a fairly quick decision, as plenty of teams would have expressed interest. The former Washington Capitals superstar is only 33 years old and has scored 575 points in 743 games. He has lots of talent, and after one year in Russia, he is looking to return.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Kuznetsov’s agent, Shumi Babayev, has been vocal about the path back to the NHL. He says that there were multiple options, but he wasn’t looking for a league-minimum deal. When speaking with Sports Daily, Babayev stated that there are two teams and there is an expectation of signing. It seems like a contract is going to happen, but the teams need to clear cap space before giving him a contract.

Related: Hutson Committed to USA, Bichsel’s Olympic Ban & More NHL Rumors

The statement about cap space, which happened around the same time as the Montreal Canadiens trading Carey Price, has sparked some curiosity about whether or not the Canadiens are looking to bring in Kuznetsov to help solve their second-line center problem.

Kuznetsov scored 37 points in 39 games last season in the KHL and has proven that he still has what it takes. His four-year contract was terminated by SKA St. Petersburg after just the first season, as he looked to return to North America.

Eichel Extension in Vegas A Priority

Since being acquired from the Buffalo Sabres, the Golden Knights didn’t have to worry about a contract for Eichel, as he was locked into his deal worth $10 million per season. Eichel has done very well for the Golden Knights since joining them and is an integral piece of the roster.

Not only has he scored at an excellent rate in the regular season and playoffs, but he also has a great defensive game. That is seemingly the type of player the Golden Knights target – elite offensively, dominant defensively. With Eichel, Mark Stone, and Mitch Marner, they have their top three forwards who all fit that mould.

Pierre LeBrun addressed the Eichel extension in a recent post for The Athletic and stated, “There’s obvious mutual interest in continuing that marriage”. (from Golden Knights’ Mitch Marner coup, trade needs, Jack Eichel talks: Catching up with Kelly McCrimmon, The Athletic, Sept. 5, 2025).

McCrimmon, the general manager of the Golden Knights, stated, “[Extending Eichel] remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”.

Extension talks for Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov are reportedly hitting numbers near $16 million, which may be a bit high for Eichel and the Golden Knights to agree on, but seeing a deal come in around $14 million wouldn’t be a huge shock to anyone.

Formenton Makes Return to Hockey

After spending time in court facing charges related to the 2018 Hockey Canada events, Formenton was acquitted on the charge and is making his return to hockey.

HC Ambri-Piotta announced that they have signed Formenton to a 3.5-month contract, which will bring him to the holiday break in December, with an option to extend for the full season. Formenton played two seasons with the club after his time with the Senators.

Formenton previously announced that he had retired from hockey and was working construction in Barrie, Ontario. While the players who had faced charges from the 2018 event were found not guilty, they have not been reinstated to the NHL as of yet.

In the announcement about the signing for Formenton, the club stated, “Leaving his personal experiences in Canada behind him, Alex has decided to return to hockey and has expressed his desire to relaunch his professional career wearing the number 10 jersey for Ambri…The Leventina club is delighted with his return and looks forward to welcoming him back to the ice of the Gottardo Arena.”.

Sign up for our FREE Daily NHL News & Rumors Substack newsletter