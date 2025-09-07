Jack Eichel’s Future Looms Large for the Golden Knights

When Jack Eichel went second overall to the Buffalo Sabres, fans saw him as the long-awaited star, the franchise centerpiece who could carry them out of the bottom of the standings. For a time, it looked like he might — until it didn’t.

In March 2021, a game against the New York Islanders changed everything. Eichel suffered a herniated cervical disc, an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season while the Sabres spiraled to an 18-game losing streak.

After visiting doctors, they recommended that he get an artificial total disc, a replacement that the Sabres and Eichel never saw eye-to-eye on, resulting in a divorce.

“I’d be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” Eichel said. “There’s been a bit of a disconnect between myself and the organization. It’s been tough at times. The most important thing now is to try to get healthy, figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, wherever that might be.”

After months of constant drama between both sides, Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021. Vegas would pay for the total disc arthroplasty replacement, and general manager Kelly McCrimmon had his next cornerstone superstar center.

Fast forward to the summer of 2025, and Eichel is once again at the center of a franchise-defining decision. Eligible for an extension as of July 1, he has yet to put pen to paper.

The expectation is that he’ll remain in Vegas. But for how long — and at what price? With the 2025-26 season looming, those are the questions that hang over the Golden Knights and their superstar.

The NHL Contract Landscape

The salary cap is going up, which is going to change the landscape of contracts in the NHL drastically. Players are going to make a lot more money, and teams will have a lot more money to work with.

A name that has been headlined lately is none other than Connor McDavid and his contract situation with the Edmonton Oilers. It’s assumed he’ll be back in north Alberta, but without an extension, it’s possible he could enter the season without one.

“(I’m taking) my time, going through it with obviously my family, my agent, everybody involved,” McDavid said. “We’re going through it slowly” (from ‘What to make of Connor McDavid’s latest comments about his future with the Oilers,’ The Athletic, 8/27/25).

All eyes will undoubtedly be on McDavid, but another name to watch that could help Eichel’s case is Kirill Kaprizov, who is also due for an extension. The Russian winger gets back to Minnesota in the next week, but owner Craig Leipold is confident the two will reach an extension.

Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights (Bob Frid-Imagn Images)

“This will be a huge deal — likely the biggest in the NHL ever,” Leipold said. “There’s no better human being or better hockey player or better person than Kirill. I think it will be a good conversation that we’ll have with him. I’m very anxious and looking forward to that conversation. I think we’ll move quickly after that” (from ‘Wild owner Craig Leipold optimistic on a Kirill Kaprizov deal: ‘I kind of think we’re there’,’ The Athletic, 9/3/25).

While these players don’t have any direct connection to Eichel, they will dictate the market and could dictate how long and how much a contract extension for the Massachusetts native could look like in Sin City.

Eichel is coming off a career year with the Golden Knights, notching 94 points in 77 games. The addition of Mitch Marner should also make things interesting, adding another superstar to the fold in the 702.

What’s Next?

It’s hard to project when Eichel will sign and whether it’ll be before Vegas kicks off its season on Oct. 8 against the Los Angeles Kings, but one thing is sure: a contract extension is a priority for both sides.

“That’s a priority,” McCrimmon said. “It remains a priority. He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”

Only time will tell what Eichel’s contract situation will look like when the season kicks off, but he’ll likely be a Golden Knight for the foreseeable future.