McDavid Ripple Effects, McTavish Big Money, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Connor McDavid spoke about his contract, his frame of mind, and his plans for the season. What does it all mean? Meanwhile, are the Anaheim Ducks in a situation where they might be giving more money to Mason McTavish than the Maple Leafs gave to Matthew Knies?

League Watching Since No One Knows What McDavid Is Thinking

Saying he thinks three to five years on an extension, Elliotte Friedman admitted that it’s a loser’s game to try to predict what Connor McDavid is going to do about his contract extension. McDavid spoke with the media on Thursday and said a few things that got everyone talking.

McDavid’s contract situation continues to be the NHL’s hottest rumor mill, and Friedman says the uncertainty is creating ripple effects across the league. Speaking on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, Friedman admitted he was surprised McDavid hasn’t signed an extension with the Edmonton Oilers yet.

“The number of people who truly know what McDavid is considering is very small. But his actions have teams asking: is this real? Could McDavid actually become an unrestricted free agent next July?”

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

According to Friedman, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Final losses have intensified McDavid’s obsession with winning. He’s reportedly using the offseason to assess whether Edmonton can remain a contender for the next three to five years. Trades for players like Matt Savoie and Ike Howard have helped, but there are still questions about the team’s long-term core.

Friedman added that McDavid would likely take less to stay in Edmonton if he’s convinced the team can win, while the league watches closely to see whether the superstar could hit the open market. Friedman said he’s heard teams are already planning to keep the decks clear in case the unbelievable happens and McDavid becomes available.

“The big question around the rest of the league is: is this real?” Friedman said.

Ducks to Pay McTavish More Than Knies?

Anaheim Ducks and Mason McTavish are reportedly working toward a long-term contract, with the team reportedly not keen on a bridge deal, according to Friedman. “I don’t have the answer yet on what’s going to happen yet on this one. I don’t think they want to trade him, but I’ve heard they’re not crazy on a bridge deal. It may not be easy for the two sides to agree on a longer projection.”

The trend in the NHL this summer has been for young players to get big money on long-term deals, even without the proof of production to justify the numbers. McTavish, coming off a 52-point season and a strong finish, would likely command a higher salary than other young NHL players recently signed to long-term deals. Some believe he could potentially mirror or exceed Matthew Knies’ six-year, $7.75 million contract.

Friedman said, “I don’t think they want to trade him.”

Wild Prepared to Pay Kirill Kaprizov $128 Million

Joe Smith of The Athletic noted on the Kirill Kaprizov extension that “Money isn’t expected to be an issue here. “An eight-year deal with a $15 million or $16 million average annual value doesn’t seem like it’s out of the question.”

Friedman said Kaprizov is coming into town next week and while this is a pressure point for the team and the player, everybody will put their cards on the table and get a true idea of what both sides are thinking. Friedman said there are rumors the Wild will go to eight times $16 million. That’s $128 million for a player they believe is the needle-mover and face of the franchise.

