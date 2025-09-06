Canucks News & Rumours: Hughes, Kane, Training Camp Prices & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks News and Rumours, Quinn Hughes speaks for the first time since president Jim Rutherford’s infamous press conference about his future. Meanwhile, Evander Kane pumps up Elias Pettersson and talks about the potential of playing alongside him this season. Finally, more details emerge about training camp in Penticton, including high ticket prices and the date of the always-anticipated blue vs. white scrimmage.

Quinn Hughes Isn’t Worrying About His Future in Vancouver Right Now

The two biggest stories circulating the rumour mill this offseason have centred around Connor McDavid and Quinn Hughes. Uncertainty about their futures in their respective cities has generated plenty of clicks and rampant speculation. Could McDavid and Hughes be wearing different jerseys at some point in the future? While it has always been at the back of Canucks fans’ minds since Jack and Luke were drafted, it has vaulted to the forefront ever since Rutherford mentioned to the media the possibility of him joining his brothers in New Jersey when his current contract expires in 2027.

“It may not boil down to money with [Quinn]. He said before he wants to play with his brothers. And that would be partly out of our control…” said Rutherford.

Since that presser, there have been plenty of articles talking about whether the Canucks will be able to re-sign their captain before then. There has even been speculation about trading him to the Devils before the 2027 Trade Deadline, or possibly next offseason, if they don’t make the playoffs this season.

Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks and Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils (Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports)

At the time, the Canucks had already done their exit interviews with the media, so Quinn was not asked about it immediately afterward. Instead, fans were left to read and listen to all the speculation and rumours without any comments from the man himself…until now. Unfortunately, he didn’t say anything to quell the concerns when he spoke to Sportsnet’s Ian MacIntyre on Friday (Sept. 5).

“One thing I’m really good at — or have gotten good at — is I’m very present. I can’t even sign for another year, so there’s nothing I can do. As far as the noise (about his future), I can handle the noise. That’s why I’m the captain of the team, because I can handle these things and I can play at an elite level and it doesn’t matter what’s going on around me.”

Later in the interview, Hughes basically left the potential of him signing a long-term extension up to how the season goes for him and the Canucks.

“Every year brings its different challenges,” he said. “Two of my best buddies (Canuck teammates Conor Garland and Brock Boeser) just signed in Vancouver long-term. I will say last year was not fun; it just wasn’t. But I’m a really competitive guy … and last year was a failure, so I’m trying to bring my best. Try to be a great leader and help my team get in the playoffs. Who knows what we can do and who knows how I’ll be feeling this time next year? It’s still a year away.”

Hopefully, Hughes’ future doesn’t become a distraction for the team this season. He might be able to handle the noise, but the rest of the roster is another story. I guess the best the Canucks can do is win, and hopefully that’s enough to keep him from bolting in two years to what everyone seems to think are greener pastures in New Jersey.

Evander Kane Talks About Potentially Playing With Elias Pettersson

The other big story of the offseason has to do with Elias Pettersson. By all accounts, he’s been training hard and wants “revenge” on the career-worst season he put up in 2024-25. He might have a new winger to help him do that in Evander Kane, who spoke about the possibility of lining up with the Canucks star this season after an informal skate on Wednesday (Sept. 3) at UBC.

“You obviously want to play with the best players available as much as possible,” Kane said. “I anticipate that’s probably going to happen at some point. It will be about using our skill sets to our advantage to build as much chemistry and as much success as possible” (from ‘Canucks: Evander Kane pumps the tires of Elias Pettersson,’ The Province, 9/4/25).

After skating with Pettersson on Wednesday, Kane also complemented him and his “bit of a new look” and “slightly different attitude.” He praised his speed and ability to handle the puck through the neutral zone, and compared him to other players he’s played with who also have those attributes.

“I’ve played with a couple of guys like that in my career and I think it’s imperative to help them create space through the neutral zone off the rush and, at the same time, let their attributes make yours even better. Getting open, finding the right spot to be to get the puck, reading off of them.”

Pettersson hasn’t had a player like Kane on his line before, a winger that can create space for him with his size and physicality. Not to mention, Kane won’t allow the opposition to get away with any extra shots or dirty hits on Pettersson, which hasn’t always been the case in the past. It will be interesting to see their chemistry in the preseason, since he could be one of the reasons Pettersson returns to the elite form he showed in 2022-23 when he hit the century mark in points.

Training Camp Ticket Prices Revealed… and They Aren’t Cheap

Canucks training camp is set to commence on Sept. 18 in Penticton, and ticket prices are unfortunately not cheap. It was announced by the team on Thursday (Sept. 4) that while attending practices will be a relatively budget-friendly $13 for Thursday and Friday (Sept. 18 and 19) and $6.50 for Sunday (Sept. 21), the always-popular blue vs. white scrimmage on Saturday (Sept. 20) will be a pricey $40. There was a time when attending training camp cost absolutely nothing, even when they were the toast of the league in 2010 and 2011.

Related: Canucks in Transition: New Coach, Hughes Questions, and Rising Prospects

As recently as two years ago, it was free to attend practices and only $5 for the scrimmage, with the proceeds going to charity. Last year, the prices jumped to $10 for practices and $32 for the scrimmage, and there was no indication where the money was going. The recent announcement has received a lot of criticism from analysts and fans, and it will be interesting to see if this latest price increase, or what some are calling “price gouging,” affects attendance, especially after a season that was very disappointing and frustrating to watch.

Preseason Is Just Around the Corner

Whether fans attend training camp or not, the preseason should draw a lot of interest when it gets going on Sept. 21 in Seattle. The full schedule will see the Canucks take on the Calgary Flames on Sept. 24, the Kraken again on Sept. 26, road dates with the Edmonton Oilers and Flames on Sept. 28 and Oct. 1, respectively, and finishing at home on Oct. 3 against the Oilers. They will then start their regular season schedule a few days later on Oct. 9 against the Flames.