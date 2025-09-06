5 Red Wings Prospects to Watch For at 2025 Prospect Games

With the annual prospect games and tournaments just around the corner, the Detroit Red Wings announced their roster for their two-game series with the Dallas Stars (Sept. 13-14). With a pipeline stocked with highly talked about prospects, the organization boasts a roster that will be just as exciting to watch in the two games as any other team across the NHL. Who are a few players to keep an eye on next weekend that will be donning a Red Wings jersey?

Carter Bear

The Red Wings’ first-round pick from this year’s draft, Carter Bear, brings some added excitement and high-end skill to the organization’s pipeline. This will be the first time that Red Wings fans will see Bear in “true” action against other competition. He may still be a couple of seasons away from joining the NHL roster, but the offensive skillset he brings already could very easily be put on display and give fans a glimpse into what the future could hold with him in tow.

Potentially playing alongside players like Nate Danielson and Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, among others, should be exciting in itself. It should be exciting to see what the youngster could look like in a few seasons in a Red Wing uniform.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård

After making his way to the Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL) toward the end of last season, the Red Wings’ 2024 first-round pick Brandsegg-Nygård did have a bit of an adjustment to the North American game (which was expected). He brings plenty of excitement along with him after being picked 15th overall at last year’s draft, and will easily be a player that has many eyes on him. If he can build off of his time with the Griffins last season and grow some chemistry and continuity with players like Danielson, among others, who will be with the Griffins again this season, Brandsegg-Nygård could be making his way to Detroit sooner rather than later. The offensive skill set that he has could end up being a jolt the organization needs in the near future.

Nate Danielson

Widely regarded as a player who has a complete two-way game, 2023 first-round pick Nate Danielson put that on display in his first professional season last year with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Danielson’s offensive production was solid for a rookie (12 goals and 39 points in 71 games) and should only continue to increase this upcoming season. Entering his third time being on the prospects roster, he is one of the “veteran” players this year and should stand out for his game.

Nate Danielson, Detroit Red Wings (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While the NHL roster may be close to being set, Danielson’s strong showings in the two-game prospect series and training camp later on could lead to him pushing for a spot on the roster come opening night this season.

Rudy Guimond

While players like Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Bear will be getting the majority of the attention from fans, a prospect who has seen their value and game being taken to another level over the last season has been the organization’s sixth-round pick in 2023, goaltender Rudy Guimond. Not only did he make the jump from the United States Hockey League (USHL) to the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) early on last season, but he looked great for the Moncton Wildcats. He set a franchise record of 16 straight wins and finished unbeaten in the regular season in doing so. He did not factor into any of the team’s games at the 2025 Memorial Cup, but did help them in winning the QMJHL Championship, finishing 8-1 in the playoffs.

Guimond will be splitting time with Landon Miller (2024 fourth-round pick) and Michal Pradel (2025 third-round pick), so he is going to have to make the most of the playing time he is given over the two games, but he will certainly be a player to keep a close eye on. With the Red Wings having Sebastian Cossa and Trey Augustine in the pipeline at the goaltender position, Guimond will be fighting to try and leave his mark and establish himself as an option for the organization down the line, and it could very well start with a strong showing in this year’s Prospect Games against the Stars.

Axel Sandin Pellikka

Regarded as one of the most exciting and talked-about prospects around the league, Sandin-Pellikka is another prospect who made their North American professional debut last season with the Griffins. After having great success at both the international level representing Sweden and then in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), where he tallied 29 points in 46 games last season, there are high hopes that Sandin-Pellikka can become a staple on the backend for the organization alongside Moritz Seider and Simon Edvinsson for years to come.

Seeing the 2023 first-round pick play with the rest of some of the Red Wings’ top prospects in this type of atmosphere will be exciting for both the organization and its fans. He may be a season away from making the full-time jump to the NHL, but the two-game series against the Stars could easily give us all a look at what the future could look like with him in a Red Wings jersey.

Others to Keep An Eye On

While the aforementioned players will rightfully garner the attention of many, there are a few players who will be worth keeping an eye on as well. One of these players is defenseman Carl-Otto Magnusson. Magnusson will easily stand out when he is on the ice, standing at 6-foot-7 and 223 pounds. He is a physically imposing player who uses his reach and length very well, and could be a player who impresses against the Stars’ prospects. Another under-the-radar player to watch is Emmitt Finnie. The seventh-round pick in the 2023 Draft has continued to impress and look like a prospect who could be a late-round gem for general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman and the Red Wings.

Plenty of Skill and Excitement for Red Wings Fans

As with every year, the games that the prospects get to play in together ahead of the NHL’s regular season serve as what the future could look like for organizations, and the Red Wings have one of the most exciting prospect pipelines in the league. Being able to get eyes on the future of the organization, even if it is just two games, gets the season off on the right foot and is an exciting way to have it start.