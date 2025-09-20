Kyle Connor Extension Talk, Roslovic Update & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we look at the status of Kyle Connor and the Winnipeg Jets as the upcoming free agent is eligible to sign an extension. Elsewhere, Jack Roslovic has reportedly turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers. Finally, Gabriel Landeskog is coming into a season healthy for the first time since 2021, and is looking forward to a full season.

“Smart Money” On Kyle Connor Extension

With so many high-profile players eligible for an extension and what could be some of the biggest contracts in NHL history incoming, it is easy to lose sight of some of the players. Of course, Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov are leading the headlines, but Connor belongs in that conversation, too.

Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston did an “Ask CJ” segment on the site, and one of the questions he received was regarding Connor and any extension talks with the Jets. (from “Kirill Kaprizov contract over/under? Superstars on the move? Shocking trades? Ask CJ”, The Athletic, Sept. 20, 2025)

Johnston started his response with, “Some fans in Connor’s home state of Michigan may be dreaming of a free-agent homecoming with the Detroit Red Wings next summer, but I have a hard time imagining him playing anywhere but Winnipeg.”.

There has been plenty of conversation about some of these top free agents going to certain places, but according to Johnston, the smart money would be to bet on Connor re-signing with the Jets. Johnston states that Connor’s extension could push the Jets management to their limits, and he could have a huge contract upwards of $12-$13 million based on what other players are asking for, but that is the reality for these top players now and teams are going to need to pay up.

Roslovic Turned Down Contract Offer in Edmonton

According to Pierre LeBrun, also of The Athletic, reported that the Oilers had offered Roslovic a contract, but he turned it down. (from “NHL rumblings: Latest on notable free agents as camps open — Suter, McTavish, Roslovic and more”, The Athletic, Sept. 18, 2025)

Roslovic scored 22 goals with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2024-25, and it is a surprise that we are past the offseason and into training camps without Roslovic being signed.

LeBrun reported that Roslovic would like a new deal with more term than just a one-year deal. He followed that up by saying that term on a deal may be difficult to work out in this stage of the summer, and that Roslovic, who has a new agent, may need to revert back to a one-year deal.

Landeskog Healthy To Start Season

For the first time in four years, Landeskog is entering the Colorado Avalanche training camp fully healthy and as a full participant. After making his return to the lineup in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Landeskog has now had a full offseason of regular training and conditioning.

Landeskog spoke with Ryan Boulding with NHL.com, and stated, “Really excited to just have an offseason in the bank now and going into training camp as if I’m just anybody else on the team…it’s nice to just come to work and try to play as well as I can to help the team win, right?”

Landeskog has held the captaincy for the Avalanche for 13 years, and while absent, the team still rallied around him. Everybody on the team respects that he is the leader, even when he wasn’t able to be on the ice.

Now at 32 years old, Landeskog has established his career as a scoring winger who has a physical knack to the game, and in the 2025 playoffs, after three seasons without hockey, was able to put up four points in five games. While the landscape of the Avalanche roster has changed with the departure of Mikko Rantanen last season, and Martin Necas, Brent Burns, Brock Nelson, and other depth adds, Landeskog is going to be a very welcome addition to the regular season lineup.