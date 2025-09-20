Devils 2025-26 Player Previews: Jack Hughes

With training camp officially underway, the New Jersey Devils are back on the prowl, as they seek to make a name for themselves within the Metropolitan Division. The action begins on Sept. 21 at the Prudential Center, where the Devils will kick off preseason against the New York Rangers. With expectations higher than ever, the team has made it clear that their goal isn’t just to make the playoffs—they want the Stanley Cup. This series serves as both predictions and previews, highlighting what the upcoming season could have in store for each member of the Devils’ roster.

This installment focuses on Jack Hughes, their superstar forward who is looking to bounce back with a fully healthy 2025-26 campaign.

Jack Hughes: At a Glance

Drafted: 1st Overall (1st Round) by the New Jersey Devils in 2019

Contract Status: Year four of eight, $8 million average annual value (AAV)

2024-25 Stats: 27 goals, 43 assists (70 points in 62 games)

Career Stats: 141 goals, 210 assists (351 points in 368 games)

2024-25 Season Recap

Hughes has a long history of injuries, and 2024-25 marked his second consecutive season-ending ailment that required surgery. In 2023-24, he was shut down in April, missing the remaining regular-season games once the Devils were eliminated from playoff contention. Unfortunately, last season yielded similar results. In early March, he slammed into the boards and was placed on long-term injured reserve. As a result, he missed the team’s subsequent playoff push and postseason run following shoulder surgery. But in spite of his hindered ice time, Hughes still put up some impressive numbers.

In each of the past four seasons, Hughes has averaged over a point per game, and has surpassed the 70-point threshold every season since his career-high 99 points in 2022-23. Last season, he recorded 27 goals and 43 assists, finishing with the club’s second-most points and averaging 3.24 points per 60 minutes.

Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

His offensive domination continued, remaining a crucial part of the Devils’ first power-play unit. Hughes was on the ice for a total of 39 goals on the man advantage, 18 of which were scored in high-danger scenarios. In fact, he was present for 92.70% of high-danger scoring chances (HDCF%) while on the ice, which was a career high. However, under head coach Sheldon Keefe’s guidance, he also became an important part of their penalty kill. His ice time jumped from 4:04 to 51:25, and goaltenders posted a .964 save percentage (SV%) with Hughes manning the second unit.

A significant part of his 5-on-5 success stemmed from the chemistry between linemates Jesper Bratt and Ondrej Palat. Based on data from MoneyPuck, the three recorded the team’s highest number of shot attempts (611) and goals for (30), leading fans to coin the nickname, “PB&J.” Hughes inherently makes his teammates better. When paired together, Bratt’s goals for percentage (GF%) rose by 30.35%, while his HDCF% increased by 38.29%.

But what else makes Hughes such an exceptional player? His game is fast-paced, with elite playmaking abilities and dynamic skills that establish him as the face of the Devils’ franchise. According to NHL Edge, he ranked in the 94th percentile in top skating speed, while also recording 161 skating bursts over 20 miles per hour. Not to mention his ability to make creative plays on the rush, causing the fanbase to reclaim and embrace the notion of “Instagram Hockey.” Overall, Hughes is a premier talent, and his net impact makes him a critical piece of both the Devils’ present and future.

2025-26 Expectations

Fans are anxiously awaiting to see what the season holds for Hughes. He will most likely resume centering the Devils’ first line, making up a significant portion of their top-six scoring. While we won’t see who his official linemates will be until opening night, he unsurprisingly had Bratt on his wing during the second on-ice session of training camp. But what might have come as a surprise is that newcomer Evgenii Dadonov was on his other side. The 36-year-old recently signed a one-year, $1 million contract in the offseason, with the impression that he would add depth scoring.

There has been some recent speculation about Hughes’s future in New Jersey, especially with ongoing contract negotiations for his younger brother, Luke. However, the rumor mill was quickly put to rest when he spoke to the media on Thursday. He made it clear that he is focused on the season ahead, following a summer spent clearing his mind and preparing for his seventh NHL season. As both an alternate captain and an exceptional skater, he sets a standard for the rest of the team, leading by example much like their captain, Nico Hischier. Moving forward, the expectation is that the Devils will make a deeper playoff run, and Hughes will spearhead the charge.

He also has the chance to secure a few more career milestones in 2025-26. Hughes is 32 games shy of his 400th NHL game, and he is on pace to reach 400 points, so long as he remains healthy. Should he have another explosive campaign—similar to his 43-goal season in 2022-23—he may also be able to crack the top ten all-time Devils goal-scorers. He’s even set to make his first Olympic appearance this February, with the chance to play alongside both of his brothers for Team USA.

Hughes, who is entering his prime, is recognized for being a dominant player with an elite combination of speed, puckhandling, and playmaking ability. Effortlessly transitioning from first overall pick to franchise superstar, he remains one of the Devils’ most impactful young players. Hughes is effective and skilled, with an innate drive to improve his game each season, meaning the sky is the limit for 2025-26.