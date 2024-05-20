Lawson Crouse’s Underappreciated Tenure with the Coyotes

With the Arizona Coyotes playing their final game in the desert for now, it is time to review a player who did not receive enough recognition in his time with the team. Lawson Crouse has played all eight seasons in the NHL with the Coyotes. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound power forward provided in many facets of the game and was a vital player in Arizona’s success. Let us dive deeper into his 504-game career in the Coyotes uniform over the years.

Before the NHL

After two seasons with the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) and winning the 2015 World Junior U-20 Championship with Canada, Crouse was selected 11th overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Crouse went back to Kingston after being drafted for one more season. In his three seasons with Kingston, the Frontenacs made the playoffs. The Mt. Brydges, Ontario native scored 17 points in 20 playoff games in the black, gold, and white. Kingston was not crowned the J. Ross Robertson Cup in Crouse’s time with the Frontenacs. In total, he tallied 140 points in 168 games.

Trade to the Arizona Coyotes in 2016

On Aug. 25, 2016, the Coyotes and Panthers came together on a trade. The Coyotes acquired Crouse and forward Dave Bolland in exchange for 2017 third-round and 2018 second-round selections. These selections that the Panthers acquired became forward Serron Noel and defenseman Max Gildon. However, Bolland would never skate for the Coyotes after dealing with ankle, back, and concussion-related issues. The remaining three years at $5.5 million per year served as a cap dump for the Panthers.

After a 35-39-8 record and fourth-place showing in the Pacific Division at the end of their 2015-16 campaign, the Coyotes’ forward core lacked notable players with size. Besides 6-foot-6, 230-pound center Martin Hanzal, head coach Dave Tippett’s forward lines needed production from big-body players. The current general manager of the Coyotes at the time, John Chayka, commented on the acquisition of Crouse.

“We are very pleased to acquire Lawson,” Chayka said. “He’s a big, physical, power forward who is a strong skater with good hands. Players of his caliber and profile are extremely hard to find.”

First 4 Years in the NHL

The 2016-17 season marked the rookie season for Crouse. This season would be the last of Tippett’s eight-year run in the desert. On Nov. 1, 2016, Crouse scored his first NHL goal on a deflection in the Coyotes’ 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. A sixth-place finish in the Pacific Division with a record of 30-42-10 saw Crouse score five goals, and seven assists, equaling 12 points.

The next season of Coyotes hockey had a brand new look to it. In came 1,144-game NHL veteran and former Coyote Rick Tocchet as head coach. Rookie forward Clayton Keller burst onto the scene leading Arizona in points with 65. Forward Derek Stepan and goalie Antti Raanta came to Arizona in a trade with the New York Rangers. Long-time Coyotes goalie Mike Smith was shipped off to the Calgary Flames.

Crouse also experienced changes from the season prior as he only played in 11 games and registered one assist. The winger spent the rest of the 2017-18 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Tucson Roadrunners with 32 points in 56 games. He also tallied eight points in nine playoff games with Tucson the same season.

The 2018-19 Coyotes and Crouse reached new heights. Arizona had its first winning season in five years since the franchise went by the Phoenix Coyotes. Their fourth-place finish in the Pacific Division and 39-35-8 record were not enough to make the playoffs with 86 points.

Lawson Crouse Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On the other hand, Crouse reached career-highs in games played (81), goals (11), assists (14), and points (25) on the season. The Canadian also put together the highest hit total in his career up to today with 288 hits. After a winning season and a breakout year from Crouse, the Coyotes looked to make a run for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2019-20.

The Coyotes did just that, making the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. The last time Arizona made the playoffs was in the 2011-12 season when they fell to the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the Western Conference Final.

However, The Coyotes’ path to the playoffs was not the most ordinary by any means. In the 2019-20 season, COVID-19 put a pause on the NHL season on March 12, 2020. Arizona with a 33-29-8 record qualified for the play-in round against the Nashville Predators. In a best-of-five series, Arizona took down Nashville three games to one. The Coyotes’ season ended in the first round of the playoffs, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games.

Crouse followed up his 25-point season with the same total in fewer games played from the season before. In 66 games, he set a career-high in goals with 15 on the season. Three out of 15 times he lit the lamp went for game-winning goals. One of his notable game-winning goals came on March 4, 2020, against the Vancouver Canucks. After going down 2-1 early in the third period, the Coyotes scored three straight goals in the third to win. Crouse tipped home a shot from the point to put Arizona up 3-2.

2020-21 Slump

In a 56-game shortened season, it was a down year for the Coyotes and Crouse. General manager John Chayka resigned in July 2020 leaving the organization on poor terms. His lack of interest in the franchise at the end of his duration left Arizona in a rough patch. They did not bring back Taylor Hall (who they traded for 2020 first and 2021 third-round picks, Nick Merkley, and Kevin Bahl) in the offseason leading into the 2021-22 season. On top of this, the Coyotes had to surrender their 2020 second and 2021 first-round selections because of illegal predraft testing under Chayka’s reign.

Crouse suited up for 51 games and had his worst year since the 2017-18 season. Four goals, nine assists, and 11 points the stat line read. The Coyotes finished two games under .500 and Crouse took out his frustrating season in the penalty box. The Canadian led Arizona in penalty minutes with 46 on the season.

Final 3 Years in the Desert

Change was becoming a common theme with the Coyotes franchise approaching the 2021-22 season. Heading into their last season at Gila River Arena, Tocchet’s four-year run with the Coyotes was over. André Tourigny was given the reins as head coach.

The change to the roster was an understatement. Fan favorites Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Darcy Kuemper were some of the many subtractions that occurred in the 2021 offseason. However, a new head coach and new shoes to fill gave Crouse an opportunity he did not have in the past.

Crouse played in only 65 games and set career highs in points (34) and goals (20). He received over a three-minute increase in time-on-ice from last season to 17:26 a game. Known for his penalty-killing and physical play capabilities, he was given time on the power play as well. Throughout his career, he has been a great five-on-five player with 16 even-strength goals coming in the 2021-22 season.

Crouse’s highlight from the 2021-22 season was when he scored his first career hat trick against the Ottawa Senators on March 14, 2022. In his home country, he scored a short-handed, power-play, and even-strength goal in only two periods of the same game.

Change would strike the franchise yet again. After all the turmoil with the City of Glendale and Gila River Arena, it was time to find a new home. Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo’s proposed Tempe Entertainment District (that would include a new arena for the Coyotes) was voted down by Tempe residents. The Coyotes would play their final two years in Arizona at Arizona State University’s Mullett Arena.

Amidst all the noise, Crouse had his two best seasons of his career in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. Both were 40-point-plus years where Crouse benefited from strong chemistry with his linemates.

In 2022-23, Crouse put up his best statistical career up to today; 24 goals, 21 assists, and 45 points in 77 games played. He played with forwards Nick Bjugstad and Matias Maccelli. Maccelli, a crafty playmaker, had 49 points in his rookie season in 64 games. Bjugstad, like Crouse, displays a similar play style. At 6-foot-6 and 209 pounds, Bjugstad has been a great two-way player for Tourigny’s forward core. Crouse put up a career-best 18 even-strength goals which equaled 75 percent of his goals that season.

In the later half of this season, Crouse found success with young guns Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther. Cooley was selected third overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Minnesota product scored 20 goals, 24 assists, and 44 points in his rookie season. The Coyotes traded Garland and Ekman-Larsson to the Canucks for a haul of players and the ninth pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Arizona picked Guenther with this selection and he was red-hot when the Coyotes called him up from the Tucson Roadrunners this season. Eighteen goals, 17 assists, and 35 points in only 45 games for Guenther. Crouse had a similar stat line from the season prior with 23 goals, 19 assists, and 42 points in 81 games.

In the Coyotes’ last game this season, they played the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena. Crouse put the Coyotes up 3-1 with a backhand shot that went top-shelf. He would go on to be the second star in Arizona’s last game.

In their last season in the desert, the Coyotes finished with a record of 36-41-5.

Veteran Leadership

Out of the remaining players on the roster, Crouse and Clayton Keller are the longest-tenured Coyotes at eight seasons. Keller has served as an alternate captain for three seasons and Crouse has been an alternate captain for two seasons.

In the past two seasons alone, Crouse has played with young players like Maccelli, Cooley, and Guenther. Being linemates with these offensive-minded players is crucial to have a player like Crouse who brings a 200-foot game.

The Coyotes saw Crouse’s importance when they signed him to a five-year contract on Aug. 8, 2022. The forward’s name had been brought up in years before prior trade deadlines. A big body who can produce in both zones, what playoff team could say no? He has three years left on his contract making $4.3 million average annual value.

Outlook for Utah

In all, Crouse has been one of the more reliable and loyal Coyotes over the past several seasons. In his 504 games as a Coyote, he has scored 103 goals, 94 assists, and 197 points. He has also added 289 blocked shots and 1,383 hits to his power forward resume.

Crouse appreciated his time in Arizona. He had this to say about his time in the desert on Instagram.

“Arizona, I can’t thank you enough for the best 8 years of my life! I will always cherish the milestones, memories, and the people met along the way,” Crouse said. “I’m forever grateful for the love and support from you all.”

With the Coyotes relocating to Salt Lake City, Utah to start the 2024-25 NHL season, Crouse will be a key piece to their inaugural season in the league.