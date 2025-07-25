Leafs Linked to Panthers Scorer, Zacha Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams being linked to a potential Evan Rodrigues trade out of Florida. Does this make sense for both sides? Meanwhile, are the Boston Bruins looking to trade Pavel Zacha? Which two teams are being connected? Will the Edmonton Oilers look at Carter Hart, and is time running out to trade Erik Karlsson?

Maple Leafs Among Teams Linked to Evan Rodrigues

The Toronto Maple Leafs could benefit from the Florida Panthers’ salary cap crunch. Florida is $3.725 million over the cap after re-signing key players, and unless Matthew Tkachuk starts the season on LTIR, the Panthers may be forced to trade veteran forward Evan Rodrigues.

As per Dan Rosen of NHL.com, teams are already inquiring about Rodrigues. Meanwhile, The Fourth Period is reporting that Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, and Minnesota are all interested if Rodrigues officially becomes available.

For the Maple Leafs, Rodrigues could be the right-shot scoring forward they want to round out their top six. With 30 points in 45 playoff games over the past two postseasons, he could be an ideal fit at a team-friendly rate for the Leafs. While minor cap adjustments would be needed (the Panthers won’t retain salary), acquiring Rodrigues could be a savvy move.

Are the Bruins Revisiting Zacha Trade Talks?

The Boston Bruins are exploring trade options for forward Pavel Zacha, according to The Fourth Period. Entering the final season of a deal with a $4.75 million cap hit, Zacha is drawing interest from the Vancouver Canucks and Utah Hockey Club.

Pavel Zacha, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 27-year-old center had 47 points last season after a 59-point campaign in 2023–24 (and 57 points the season prior). While Boston would want a quality return, both suitors prefer to offer picks or prospects. Zacha’s eight-team no-trade list and affordable $3.75 million salary over the next two years add to his trade value.

Is Carter Hart on Edmonton’s Radar?

Following his acquittal in the 2018 World Junior sexual assault case, Carter Hart is already generating NHL return speculation. The Edmonton Oilers are loosely linked as a potential destination, but there is nothing definitive about the team’s interest in the former Philadelphia Flyers netminder.

Although legally cleared, Hart remains ineligible to play until the NHL completes its own investigation. That could be a while, and likely longer than the 30 days permitted for the complainant to file an appeal. Legal analyst Eric Macramalla believes Hart will return, fueling rumors around goalie-needy teams like Edmonton. However, insider Jason Gregor reported the Oilers have not discussed signing him and are unlikely to pursue the 26-year-old netminder.

Still, Hart’s low cost and potential availability this season make him an option for teams seeking depth in net if he’s reinstated.

Trade Window on Erik Karlsson Closing?

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic writes that defenseman Erik Karlsson is still a player the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to trade, but the window to move him may be closing. Goldman ranked Karlsson’s situation as a 6.5/10 on her “concern-o-meter”.

The Penguins have time, but several teams that might have been interested have pivoted already this summer. The Hurricanes filled their blue line by acquiring K’Andre Miller, while the Panthers lack cap space and may need to shed salary. Ottawa is prioritizing younger defensemen like Jordan Spence over a major commitment. Even Vegas, often in the mix for big names, is reportedly targeting Rasmus Andersson instead.

