Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Reflections, What Ifs & Changes

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, we’ll take one more – and perhaps final – look at some critical moments during the team’s first-round loss to the Boston Bruins. It was a tough series for both teams, and either team might have won. It just so happened that a mistake in overtime in Game 7 spelled the difference for the Maple Leafs.

After a tough defensive series between the two Original Six rivals, the Bruins took a hurried trip to Florida to meet the rested Panthers on Monday night. It had to be a surprise that the Bruins dusted off Florida quite easily by a score of 5-1 in Game 1. The 2023-24 NHL postseason has been interesting.

Item 1: Reflecting on Key Moments in Playoffs for Maple Leafs

In any playoff series, key moments will affect the outcome. Brad Marchand scoring just 28 seconds after Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game 2-2 in the third period of Game 3 was one of those moments. In Game 7, Hampus Lindholm scoring to tie the game at 1-1 just over a minute after William Nylander gave Toronto the 1-0 lead (once again in the third period) seemed to suck the life out of the Maple Leafs.

Related: Matthews Gives Leaf Fans Some Details About Missing Games 5 & 6

These pivotal moments in critical playoff games for the Maple Leafs were gut-wrenchers. In Game 3, Marchand’s quick response to Bertuzzi’s goal shifted the momentum in Boston’s favour, ultimately leading to a loss for the Maple Leafs. Similarly, in Game 7, Lindholm’s timely goal to tie the game immediately after Nylander gave Toronto the lead was a massive blow, deflating their momentum and allowing the Bruins to come back in the game.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammate Timothy Liljegren during the second period in Game 6 of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Kevin Sousa/NHLI via Getty Images)

Until that moment, viewers had to believe Nylander’s goal would likely win the game for the Maple Leafs, as it was such a tightly-matched defensive struggle. Instead, these moments highlighted the recurring problem of Toronto’s inability to maintain momentum and capitalize on key opportunities in crucial playoff games, ultimately contributing to their downfall.

Item 2: Player Losses at Key Moments Profoundly Affected the Series Outcome

The Maple Leafs suffered two significant losses that profoundly affected the series outcome. First, after their 5-1 loss in Game 1 in Boston, Auston Matthews put the team on his back and played a tremendous game in Game 2. He assisted on the first two goals and scored the game-winner on a breakaway in the third period to even the series at one game each. This was the Matthews fans had been waiting to see lead the Maple Leafs to a deep playoff run.

Related: The Maple Leafs Future After Game 7 Loss

While it was not announced that Matthews had come down with some mysterious illness until after Game 3, he revealed at his season-ending press conference that he became sick following Game 2. After playing arguably the best playoff game of his career, Matthews was far from 100% healthy for the rest of the series.

Second, after replacing Ilya Samsonov in the third period of Game 4, Joseph Woll was outstanding in Games 5 and 6. In the seven-plus periods he played, Woll had a .964 save percentage and a minuscule goals-against average of 0.86. Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman was playing well for the Bruins, but Woll was better.

Then came the crushing news that he was not available for Game 7. While we will never know with any certainty, we can’t help but wonder what effect Matthews’ illness and Woll’s had on the series’ outcome.

Item 3: Changes Are Coming for the Maple Leafs

What changes will happen this offseason? We don’t know yet. But we do know changes are coming. Keith Pelley took over as the CEO of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment on April 2. In one of Pelley’s first interviews on Sportsnet, he stated, “We’re not afraid of change; if you’re afraid of change, you risk the possibility of falling behind, and we’re not going to fall behind.”

What precisely that means, we will have to see.

Related: Will Ilya Samsonov Be a Maple Leaf Next Season?

Brad Treliving replaced Kyle Dubas as the Maple Leafs general manager in a much-publicized brouhaha in the week following the team’s exit from last year’s playoffs. In his first press conference, he stated he wanted to add some “snot” to the lineup and added Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Simon Benoit during the offseason. Then, he doubled down by acquiring Ilya Lyubushkin and Joel Edmundson at the trade deadline. Who of those players might stay?

One change this week is how the team conducts its season-ending press meetings. In the recent past, everything happened at roughly the same time. The players, coach, general manager, and president all conducted their exit interviews on the same day. This year, head coach Sheldon Keefe and the players faced the media on Monday, and team management will hold their conference on Friday.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

What exactly happens next for the Maple Leafs remains to be seen. Will there be any news before Friday? Are meetings being held behind closed doors? Are they working on a plan, or is one already in place? There are so many questions and, as of yet, no answers.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]