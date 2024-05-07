Oilers Unlikely to Have Adam Henrique for Game 1 vs. Canucks

Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch is not ruling out forward Adam Henrique (ankle) for Game 1 of the series versus the Vancouver Canucks, but it sounds like the veteran is unlikely to play. In his place, it is being reported that Mattias Janmark would start on the left wing with Connor McDavid, but that Janmark may not be a permanent fixture. Connor Brown will see his first action in the playoffs if Henrique can’t go and the Oilers will try to fill Henrique’s skates by committee.

Henrique has not skated with the team since the end of the series with the Los Angeles Kings and while the extra days off between the two series was expected to be helpful, it’s not clear if his ankle issue has had enough time to get better. Few expected this to linger as much as it has and it seems unlikely he will play tomorrow night as the series kicks off in Vancouver.

Adam Henrique, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to reports, including one from Jason Gregor of Sports 1440:

“Knoblauch said they don’t have one guy who can replace Henrique. Will have a few guys take shifts on top line with McDavid and Hyman. Janmark will start there but wants him fresh for PK, so others will get looks. Brown will come in and play on 4th line RW.

How Will the Oilers Deploy Forwards in Henrique’s Absence?

As for why Janmark is getting the first look, Gregor notes it’s because the coaching staff likes Janmark’s defensive awareness and strong play along the boards. He plays smart away from the puck, but can also keep up with higher-skilled players.

Henrique had a goal and an assist in the Oilers’ first game against the Los Angeles Kings but didn’t score again in the remaining four meetings. Still, he played sound two-way hockey and was a good fit on the top line where McDavid and Zach Hyman were extremely productive.