Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Tavares, Dubas, Woll, Murray & Jones

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, we’ll explore some intriguing aspects surrounding the team. First, I’ll revisit a surprising statistic about the Maple Leafs’ speed. Contrary to popular belief about his declining speed, John Tavares stands out as one of the more capable skaters on the team – especially when he puts his head down and goes. This is demonstrated by his ability to deliver bursts of speed when needed.

Second, we’ll explore Kyle Dubas’ loyalty and his ongoing effort to assemble a familiar leadership and scouting team with the Pittsburgh Penguins, drawing from his connections with the Soo Greyhounds. While this approach worked in junior hockey, the question remains whether it will be successful at the NHL level.

Related: NHL Rumors: Penguins, Jets, Capitals, Oilers

Finally, I’ll examine the Maple Leafs’ goalie situation. Despite The Athletic‘s low ranking of their goaltending, there are reasons to believe it might be better than perceived. With potential returns and strategic options at the trade deadline, the Maple Leafs’ goalie prospects could surprise many (from “Ranking each NHL team’s current and future goaltending outlook, Part 1: The bottom 10, Sean McIndoe, Scott Wheeler, and Jesse Granger, The Athletic, 22/07/2024).

Item One: John Tavares Slowing Down: Really?

Not so fast about claiming John Tavares is not very fast. Given frequent discussions about his declining speed, Tavares’ placement in speed bursts over 20 mph is surprising. That, to me, was one of the biggest surprises of the statistical findings. Perhaps it shows his huge heart when he’s on the ice. Whatever the case, those who consistently deride Tavares’ speed seem to have little to stand on.

John Tavares celebrates a goal as Andrei Vasilevskiy looks on (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The data from NHL Edge reveals that Tavares can still make significant speed bursts during games. This suggests that while he might not consistently skate at high speeds, he can still muster the necessary speed when the moment demands it. His inclusion in the Maple Leafs’ top five in speed bursts over 20 mph highlights his determination and work ethic.

Tavares’ placement in this category is a testament to his perseverance and dedication to the game. While raw speed is valuable, the heart and will to compete often make the difference. For Tavares, it’s not just about how fast he can skate but about his timing, positioning, and sheer will to outwork his opponents when it counts. Say what you want about his contract; he’s still giving his all on the ice. That’s leadership.

Related: What to Expect From New Maple Leafs Defenceman Philippe Myers

In light of these findings, it’s clear that Tavares brings much more than just experience to the Maple Leafs. His ability to still achieve these speed bursts indicates that he remains a vital player for the team, capable of making crucial plays and leading by example. These statistics provide a strong counter-argument for those who have doubted his speed, showcasing his enduring athleticism and unyielding spirit.

Item Two: There’s Something About Dubas that Invites Loyalty

Think what you want of Kyle Dubas, but he attracts loyalty. There are two ways to look at the most recent poaching of a Maple Leaf employee. From an organizational perspective, it’s a significant loss. However, from a human perspective, it says something positive about Dubas’ character and leadership. His people are loyal to him. When the Maple Leafs fired Dubas, Jason Spezza quit immediately without having another job lined up. Although he dreamed of being with his hometown Maple Leafs, he stuck with Dubas.

Kyle Dubas, Pittsburgh Penguins President of Hockey Ops (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Penguins general manager (GM) has once again lured another hockey scout from the Maple Leafs to join him in Pittsburgh. This time, Pittsburgh added Chris Roque, who joins fellow former Maple Leafs scout Wes Clark, who left the team for Pittsburgh earlier this month. Dubas and Roque’s professional relationship dates back to Dubas’ time in the Ontario Hockey League with the Soo Greyhounds.

For all the grief that Dubas gets from some fans as an analytic-based, big-brained, nerdy over-thinker, he’s more traditional in this one aspect than many believe. Instead of an old boys club, as a GM, he seems to be building a young boys club. He hires his friends from his glory days in junior hockey.

Related: Matt Rempe Is Choosing a Dangerous Path to NHL Success

Dubas, Clark, Roque, and former Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe were a young power team for years with the Greyhounds, and Dubas has done his best to keep the group together in the NHL. It didn’t work out in Toronto, but he’s trying it again in Pittsburgh. Something about him invites loyalty.

Item Three: Maple Leafs’ Goalie Situation: More Resilient Than It Seems

While The Athletic ranks the Maple Leafs goaltending as one of the worst in the NHL, there’s more to consider. The tandem of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll, though inexperienced, is backed by the potential return of Matt Murray to full health. Imagine the team’s situation if that happens. Additionally, Dennis Hildeby shows promise as another potential option.

Matt Murray, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

If issues arise, the Maple Leafs can leverage their offensive firepower to stay competitive and put up a solid regular-season record that gets them into the postseason. The trade deadline offers a chance to acquire a solid rental goalie if necessary. With these contingencies and the potential for a healthy Murray, the team might be able to steer around any goaltending challenges and maintain their playoff ambitions.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Last season’s third goalie, Martin Jones, as far as I can find out, remains unsigned by any NHL team. Last season, he was a crucial asset to the team, stepping up when needed and delivering reliable performances. Given his track record, it’s surprising that no team has picked him up yet.

Related: Today in Hockey History: July 30

Jones, who is still relatively young at 34, likely has more to offer and could be a valuable addition to another team. His professionalism and solid play make him an attractive option for any GM needing goaltending depth. Hopefully, he will find a new opportunity soon and continue his career in the NHL. Good luck to him in his search for a new team if that is what he desires.