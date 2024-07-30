Montreal Canadiens Sign Justin Barron to 2-Year Deal

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenseman Justin Barron to a two-year contract worth $1.15 million annually. The 22-year-old was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He had seven goals and 13 points in 48 NHL games last season, as well as two goals and 11 points in 32 games with the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Barron’s fit in the Canadiens long-term plans is uncertain. He is a right-shot defense and has the potential to develop into a bottom-four defenseman. However, the team has a plethora of defensive talent, meaning despite his strong play, his future with the team is uncertain. He is expected to fight for a permanent NHL role this season against defenseman Lane Hutson, Jordan Harris, Arber Xhekaj, and David Reinbacher. He will be a restricted free agent again in the 2026 offseason.

Related: Canadiens & Xhekaj Agree to 2-Year Deal

This deal locks Barron with Montreal for another two seasons, allowing him to prove his worth before his next contract. If he cannot earn an NHL role this season, he can be buried in the AHL without counting against the salary cap.