Leafs Turned Down Big Knies Trade, Plus Jets NHL News & Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is plenty to cover from the Winnipeg Jets’ end-of-season media avail. Meanwhile, could the Toronto Maple Leafs trade Mitch Marner ahead of free agency on July 1? Finally, could the Leafs have traded Matthew Knies, and is Knies even contemplating an offer sheet or using his leverage of one to get a good contract in Toronto?

Jets Rumblings from Media Availability to End Season

During the Winnipeg Jets’ end-of-season interviews, it was clear that the team and some of its players have a lot to think about.

Mason Appleton is a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent, and the loss will be something he’ll have to consider when making his next career decision. He expressed a strong desire to stay in Winnipeg, but contract discussions have yet to begin.

Kyle Connor, eligible for an extension on July 1, is expected to command a deal north of $10 million annually, while Brandon Tanev’s future remains up in the air. The 33-year-old veteran said he enjoys playing in Winnipeg but has yet to engage in serious contract talks.

In goal, Connor Hellebuyck admitted he over-adjusted his game during the playoffs and will need to find a new mental approach to dealing with the postseason.

May 9, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with team mates in the first period in game two of the second round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

Finally, Nikolaj Ehlers is going to take some time to think about whether he’s staying or leaving Winnipeg. He flew over to join his Denmark teammates at the IIHF tournament, and a decision may not come immediately. Josh Morrissey commented on Ehlers’ pending UFA status: “Obviously, those things are out of my control, but I’ve played with Nikky for nine years now. He’s a fantastic player, a fantastic teammate, a fantastic guy. I try not to think about those things too much, but I certainly love playing with him and hope he can be back.”

Maple Leafs Might Consider Marner Trade

Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli recently suggested that the Leafs may seek a trade destination for Marner, which he wants to pre-negotiate before July 1. If the team feels that Marner isn’t likely to stay, GM Brad Treliving would rather pick up assets, however limited, than let him leave for no return.

Related: Maple Leafs Players Talk Futures, and More NHL Rumors & News

Marner said it was too soon to discuss his future and he wanted to speak with his wife and family first. He says he loves Toronto and is grateful for his time with the franchise and in the city, but most insiders seem to think he’s got one foot out the door after becoming a polarizing figure among the fan base.

Matthew Knies Says No to Offer Sheet Speculation

Matthew Knies discussed his pending free agency and his thoughts on a potential offer sheet and said he wants to be here. When asked if he might use his leverage as an RFA to earn a better deal with the Maple Leafs, Knies responded, “I want to be here, I want to play here, that’s all that matters.”

Elliotte Friedman suggested that the Leafs could have traded Knies for Mikko Rantanen but chose not to. They have a plan for the player, and the organization doesn’t make that decision without first understanding how negotiations might go and what kind of deal they intend to offer.

It wasn’t clear if the deal would have been with Carolina or with Colorado, but there was an offer on the table that could have seen Toronto land Rantanen if they were willing to part with Knies, which the organization wasn’t open to doing.