Lightning Fans Would Love to See Ryan McDonagh Return

When former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh returned to Tampa on Dec. 8, 2022, with his new team, the Nashville Predators, he wasn’t in the lineup because of an injury from being hit in the face with a puck. Instead, he seemed deeply moved as the fans gave him a standing ovation after watching the emotional tribute video created for his return to Amalie Arena.

For McDonagh, taking hits, blocking shots, and setting up scoring chances is just what he does. It wasn’t an easy decision for Lightning general manager (GM) Julien BriseBois to let one of his best players go because of the salary cap. However, what would happen if the Predators decide they want to trade the 33-year-old? Would BriseBois be interested in bringing him back to Tampa?

McDonagh Emerged Early as a Leader

McDonagh grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and was always destined for greatness as he led his high school team to its first state championship. He was named Mr. Hockey in his senior year for his 14 goals and 40 points in 26 games. Drafted in the first round (12th overall pick) in the 2007 NHL Draft by the Montreal Canadiens, he played in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin and led his team to the 2010 NCAA Frozen Four championship.

Traded to the New York Rangers, McDonagh signed an entry-level contract and spent 38 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) before making his NHL debut. He became a dominant defenseman and helped the team advance to the 2014 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where he set a franchise record as the first defenseman to score eight assists, and the second to score 10 points in one playoff series. The next season, he continued his dominance in the postseason when he scored the overtime goal with the team facing elimination in Game 5 against the Washington Capitals.

Ryan McDonagh won two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Proving his worth in the regular season and postseason, McDonagh was named the Rangers’ captain in 2014, the fourth youngest in team history. Before the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline, he was traded to the Lightning.

Bumps, Bruises & Two Stanley Cups

When McDonagh arrived in Tampa, his role changed. He had been the captain of one of the league’s most prestigious teams and played more as an offensive defenseman. In nearly five seasons with the Lightning, he racked up 99 points in 267 regular season games and held a plus-74, with 529 blocks and 317 hits. In 2018-19, he played all 82 games and scored 46 points as the Lightning marched their way to 128 points and captured the Presidents’ Trophy.

What’s even more impressive is his production in the postseason. In 89 games, McDonagh scored 23 points and had 195 hits and 207 blocks. His contribution in winning the team’s two Stanley Cups is unquestionable.

However, the abuse his body took during the grueling season and amped-up postseason caused him to miss significant time due to injuries. After last season’s Stanley Cup Final loss to the Colorado Avalanche, BriseBois revealed the long list of injuries the team played through during the postseason. Of course, McDonagh was among the injured players with a mangled finger.

McDonagh Traded to Nashville

On July 3, 2022, news broke that the Lightning traded McDonagh to the Predators to free up cap space. They received defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Grant Mismash in return.

Hearing the news was hard for fans, but probably much harder for the players and coaches. Although McDonagh’s leadership and graciousness helped soften the blow.

After the trade was announced, McDonagh stated, “It’s tough to move on after everything we’ve done there in Tampa as a group. But in the end, this is a business, and you’ve got to just keep moving forward” (from ‘Ryan McDonagh, traded to Nashville Predators on Sunday, brings more veteran presence to defense,’ The Tennessean. 7/3/22).

With the Predators, McDonagh continues to be a master at blocking shots. In 49 games this season, the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder has 105 blocked shots.

Lightning’s 2022-23 Defensemen

Time heals all wounds, both physical and emotional. So, with time, the Lightning have proven that their current defense is fine without McDonagh. Led by veteran Victor Hedman, stars are beginning to emerge. Mikhail Sergachev is the heir apparent to lead the Lightning for the foreseeable future as he signed an eight-year contract extension as did teammate Erik Cernak. In addition, Nick Perbix has developed much faster than anticipated and the team improved when Zach Bogosian return after a lengthy recovery from surgery. Veteran Ian Cole is solid on the blue line and Cal Foote and Haydn Fleury both make the most of their limited ice time.

However, no matter how great the defense is playing during the regular season, the veteran presence of McDonagh and the tough, physical, 100 percent effort he provides is exactly what the Lightning need if they want to advance through the playoffs and compete for another Stanley Cup.

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Mikhail Sergachev hope to advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth consecutive season. (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

BriseBois has made some magical trades in the past, but with no cap space and very limited prospects available to attract other teams, the return of McDonagh seems unlikely. But knowing that the Predators have lacked offense this season, could BriseBois afford to give up two young players, such as Cal Foote and AHL’s Cole Koepke, in exchange for their former blueliner?

The fans in Tampa would love to see McDonagh return. His grit and selfless play endeared him to the community immediately. His presence on the ice would automatically make them tougher to play against. If not, the Lightning have some really good young players who will have the opportunity to fill some pretty big shoes in the future.