Lightning Prospect Daniil Pylenkov Is Ready to Begin His Career in the AHL

Dynamo Moscow defenseman Daniil Pylenkov was selected four years ago by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the 196th overall pick. Four years later, the Russian blueliner comes from his best season in his career, reaching the semifinal stage with Dynamo and scoring 31 points in 68 regular-season games for the Moscow-based franchise.

In an interview with Sport24 journalist Dmitry Erykalov, Pylenkov said that now is the best time to continue his career in the NHL and that he’s ready to start in the American Hockey League (AHL), if needed. The player’s contract with the Blue-and-Whites expires at the end of this month. It’s not the first time he’s been linked to a move to the Lightning, but in 2023, he moved to his current team, Dynamo Moscow, instead.

Pylenkov has been excellent in the last two seasons with Dynamo, but cracking the Lightning’s lineup will undoubtedly be tougher, with defensemen like Ryan McDonaugh or Janik Moser being among his competitors. “I frankly rarely watch full games, mostly highlights,” Pylenkov said. “But I have a general idea of Tampa’s defensemen. It’s not about coming over and immediately landing a top-four or top-six spot. You have to fight for a place on the roster, and I’m ready for that. It all depends on me. I’ll come and fight tooth and nail for my place.”

Many international players struggle with the idea of paying their dues in the AHL, especially those with several seasons in pro hockey under their belts. Pylenkov will turn 25 in September and has competed in six Kontinental Hockey League seasons, lining up for four different teams. He’s an experienced player. However, he doesn’t despise the idea of getting assigned to the Syracuse Crunch. “There’s definitely nothing scary about it,” Pylenkov confirms. “We’ve discussed it all. If I need to spend some time in the AHL — I’m ready.”

It looks like Pylenkov is already thinking about his move overseas and organizing things. “When I’ll concretely move is a good question… I already have something in mind. My family and I have thought through this possible course of events.” Moreover, he is determined and ready. “I’ve had two strong seasons in the KHL and got a lot of ice time. Right now is the best moment to test myself in the NHL.” He also knows where he improved the most: “I started getting more ice time. That’s partly due to some defensemen leaving the team. As a result, I got more points and a better differential. In other areas, I improved defensively and under pressure. I’ve become more active in the defensive zone,” he says.

The Time Has Come For Pylenkov

As said before, he could have moved to Tampa Bay two years ago. But the move didn’t pan out. “At the time, I had a newborn,” the defenseman explains. “My child had just been born. We decided as a family that it would be better for me to keep playing in Russia for a while.”

But now, the situation is very different. “She spent the whole year in kindergarten with an English-learning focus. She can count to ten and say a few things in English. She even knows words that I do not!” In all these seasons, the Lightning were in contact with Pylenkov. “I talked with them regularly. They watch my games and give me advice on what to adjust and what to work on. They’re waiting for me there. We’ll see how things unfold moving forward.”

What Will the Lightning Get with Pylenkov?

Pylenkov is an intriguing two-way defenseman with plenty of experience in the KHL and success with all the teams he played for. He was excellent in his last two seasons with Dynamo Moscow, scoring 29 and 31 points, respectively, and hitting the ice in multiple playoff series. After inking a two-year deal in Moscow in 2023, he’s now an impending free agent. According to the CBA, a 24-year-old player signing his entry-level contract has to sign a one-year deal, making it a good option for both the player and the team. The Lightning won’t risk much, while Pylenkov can have a taste of North American hockey and lifestyle and check his options again in 2026.

Plyenkov plays a good all-around game, can throw the body around even if he is not a physical player, and has good puck skills in the offensive zone. Back in his own zone, he relies on good play with his stick and above-average gap control to disrupt plays and chase down forwards with his good mobility. He also has enough energy to play long shifts and eat up minutes on the blue line.

You don’t see a seventh-rounder making it to the NHL that often, although there are remarkable exceptions, but the Russian defenseman, who stands at 6-foot-1, 196 pounds, has all the tools to have his debut already in the next campaign. And maybe his fellow countrymen will help with the adjustment, with plenty of chances to hear his native Russian in both Tampa Bay and Syracuse.