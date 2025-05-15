Seattle Kraken’s 2025 Free Agent Predictions

After a lackluster season for the Seattle Kraken, several players could hit free agency in the next month. The Kraken have both restricted free agents (RFA) and unrestricted free agents (UFA) who could hit the market in July. Let’s take a look at Seattle’s five players who could go to free agency and what they should do regarding them.

RFA – Kaapo Kakko – Re-Signing

On Dec. 18, the New York Rangers traded Kaapo Kakko to Seattle in exchange for Will Borgen, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. After Kakko was drafted second overall by the Rangers in 2019, this trade came as a surprise. However, the Kraken benefited from it greatly. Kakko recorded 30 points in 49 games with Seattle; he only recorded 14 points in his first 30 games to start the season with the Rangers.

Kaapo Kakko, Seattle Kraken (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kakko’s current contract is for one year and has an annual average value (AAV) of $2.4 million. Since he was a huge benefit for Seattle this season, it would be possible for him to get an increase, perhaps a three-year contract at $3 million AAV.

RFA – Tye Kartye – Signing Elsewhere

Tye Kartye had a rough second season in the NHL. He played in 63 games and only recorded 13 points with six goals and seven assists. On average, his total ice time (TOI) only reached 9:41, not even double-digit numbers. He spent the majority of his time this season on the fourth line, and for good reason.

After his poor performance this season, it would not be surprising if Kartye signed elsewhere. His three-year contract at $859,000 AAV is expiring, and if there was another team that gave him an offer sheet, it would make sense if he signed with them. Otherwise, he might spend time with the Coachella Valley Firebirds next season.

RFA – Ryker Evans – Uncertain

The Kraken struggled defensively this season, but Ryker Evans tried his best. In 73 games, he recorded 25 points. This was his first full season in the NHL, as last season he split his time between the Firebirds and the Kraken. He only played 36 NHL games last season.

For his first full season, Evans did fairly well. However, as his three-year contract at $897,500 AAV ends, it is uncertain whether or not the Kraken would re-sign him. It seems likely that another team might offer him more money, and then Evans is more likely to sign with another team.

UFA – Michael Eyssimont – Re-Signing

At the end of the trade deadline, Seattle obtained Michael Eyssimont in a three-team deal. Eyssimont went to Seattle with a conditional first-round 2026 Draft pick and a conditional first-round 2027 Draft pick, and in exchange, the Tampa Bay Lightning received Oliver Bjorkstrand, Kyle Aucoin, and a fifth-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Before he went to Seattle, Eyssimont only recorded 10 points in 57 games. In 20 games with Seattle, he scored four goals and earned two assists for six points this season. He even scored a goal in his first game with the Kraken on March 6 against the Nashville Predators.

Eyssimont wasn’t with Seattle for a long time this season, but he was already making an impact. As his two-year contract valued at $800,000 AAV ends, Seattle has to decide whether to re-sign him or let him hit the free agency market. With a minimal cap hit, they could sign him to a one-year contract to see how he pans out with the team for a full season, perhaps at $850,000 or $900,000 AAV.

UFA – Josh Mahura – Signing Elsewhere

Seattle signed Josh Mahura after he hit free agency after the 2023-24 season with the Florida Panthers. In 30 games with the Panthers, he recorded nine assists. After 64 games with the Kraken this season, he recorded the same number of assists.

Mahura was signed to a one-year contract valued at $775,000 AAV. Perhaps it was a good thing that it was only for a year. As mentioned above, the Kraken struggled with their defense, and Mahura’s performance this season on the third pairing didn’t help much. It would not be surprising if he hit free agency again this offseason.

Draft and Free Agency Will Begin Next Month

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place on June 27 and 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Free agency will begin on July 1.