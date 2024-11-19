Lightning Strikes: Vasilevskiy, Cooper, Hedman & More

Welcome to this edition of Lightning Strikes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists, and fans alike concerning the Tampa Bay Lightning. This ongoing column aims to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes, and culture surrounding the team.

The Lightning came from their one-week break and picked up two victories over playoff-caliber teams. The first win came against the Winnipeg Jets, who went into the game on Nov. 14 having won 15 of their first 16 games to start the season. Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up his 300th career victory. The Lightning followed that performance up with a 4-0 shutout of the New Jersey Devils.

Lightning Celebrate Vasilevskiy’s 300 Wins

In defeating the Jets, Vasilevskiy became the 40th goaltender in league history to win 300 games. He reached the milestone in 490 games, the fewest in NHL history, 31 faster than Jacques Plante. The team had a special ceremony and handed him more than a few gifts before the game against the Devils. After the game, Vasilevskiy discussed regaining his focus and what the honor meant.

“The team gave me a few gifts before the game and the most important gift is that they played great tonight in front of me and they helped me out to get another shutout. Too many gifts tonight!”

Lightning captain Victor Hedman presented the goalie with a custom-engraved luxury watch. Team owner Jeff Vinik presented the two-time Stanley Cup champion with a commemorative gold goalie stick. Team mascot Thunderbug brought out a mini gold stick for Vasilevskiy’s son, Lukas. The team also shared congratulatory messages from his brother, Aleksei, and his father, Andrei. Former teammates Ben Bishop, Vladislav Namestnikov, Alex Killorn, Mikhail Sergachev, and Steven Stamkos also congratulated the former Vezina Trophy winner.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The 30-year-old Vasilevskiy owns an 8-5-1 record through 14 total appearances in 2024-25, ranking in the top 10 in the league (minimum seven games played) in shutouts (t-2nd; two), goals-against average (third; 2.15) and save percentage (seventh; .920) and was recently awarded the third star of the week by the NHL.

Hedman Pleased With Last Two Victories

For the second straight game, the Lightning went with an 11-forward, seven-defenseman look, giving them not only an extra defender but also allowing head coach Jon Cooper to jumble his lines. With top center Brayden Point missing his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury, Nick Paul and Jake Guentzel skated together, joined by Gage Goncalves on a line that was the Lightning’s most productive. The trio had an 8-3 shot-attempt edge when on the ice together and did not allow a shot on goal in 7:31 of ice time. Cooper offered his thoughts about the team’s play in their last two victories.

“When you’re getting contributions from everybody–the same usual suspects are up there with a couple points and stuff like that–but it’s spread around the D, it’s actually good for morale.”

The Lightning hope to get a boost from Point’s return in the next few days, as it’s believed he could play on the upcoming two-game road trip in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and Columbus on Thursday. Point practiced with the team on Monday as Goncalves was sent to Syracuse in the American Hockey League.

Defense Starting to Step Up

Against the Devils, the Lightning allowed just 11 scoring chances (and four high-danger chances) during 5-on-5 play. They blocked 19 shots, and six different players had multiple blocked shots. The Lightning penalty kill went 4-for-4, blanking a Devils power play that entered the night ranked fourth in the league. Hedman talked about the team’s defense after the game against the Devils.

“We worked on it (over the break) and put it into effect in our game, so, that’s what we want to accomplish. You don’t know where you stand coming off a six-day break, but obviously it was good for us to kind of reset, nitpicking our game and showing where we can improve it.”

Going into the break, the Lightning ranked in the bottom third of the league in penalty-kill efficiency, 21st at 77.6% (after 15 games last season, Tampa Bay ranked eighth). However, in their last four games, they have gone a perfect 12-for-12 when a man down.

Cooper on the “11-7”

In their last two games, the Lightning have rolled out a roster that featured 11 forwards and seven blueliners. In the final two games, they opted for this look in part because Point was out with a lower-body injury. Cooper talked about the reasoning for using the “11-7” over a traditional lineup.

“Do that more on the road, but (it’s) just the way I thought we could make things work. The guys did a heck of a job and surely makes you definitely pay attention. It’s a little different and harder to roll the lines when you have 11 forwards. For me, it has a lot of benefits. Also, for an opposing coach, it can be at times harder to match a team that’s 11 and seven.”

Cooper went on to explain that the game’s flow is slightly different because pairings are switched up a little, which hurts a little bit at times if you’re really a strong matcher of lines. However, it also helps when you can kind of squeeze some players in and give some guys some more ice time. This can also give players offensive weapons, such as Kucherov, who has been in the NHL scoring race all season, more time on the ice.

It will be interesting to see if the Lightning use this formation when Point returns.

The Lightning will now head on their family trip for the 2024-25 season, a two-game road trip that begins with a visit to Pittsburgh on Tuesday (Nov. 19) and ends in Columbus on Thursday (Nov. 21). Check back next week to see all the quotes and comments from the Lightning as they attempt to keep the momentum from their two-game win streak.