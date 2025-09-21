Malkin’s Availability, No Chinakhov Trade & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumor rundown, we look at the possibility of Evgeni Malkin being traded out of the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Elsewhere, Yegor Chinakhov is willing to stay with the Columbus Blue Jackets and may not be dealt. Finally, the New York Rangers will have a decision to make with Artemi Panarin.

Malkin Could Waive Clause for Contender

As training camps and preseason get underway across the league, we get a chance to hear from many players and personnel. For Malkin, one of the big questions would be whether or not this would be his final season.

In Feb. 2025, a report from The Athletic came out stating that the Penguins would not be giving Malkin another contract upon the expiry of his deal at the end of the 2025-26 season. At the time, Malkin stated that he would retire as a Penguin and would not sign with another team or play in Russia. (from Evgeni Malkin won’t retire after this season, will play only for Penguins: ‘This is my only team’, The Athletic, Feb. 19, 2025).

During a media availability, Malkin spoke to reporters and stated that he hasn’t made a decision on retirement at this point. He did note that he can understand how a situation like Brad Marchand could be an option. Marchand was a life-long Boston Bruin, but even as captain, was dealt to the Florida Panthers and won a Stanley Cup.

Players often show commitment to their team, especially after an excellent career like Malkin has had. James Murphy of RG.org states that league sources have confirmed that the Montreal Canadiens, Florida Panthers, and Tampa Bay Lightning have all checked in on his availability.

The expectation is that the Penguins are not going to contend for the playoffs as they look to re-tool/rebuild, and with quality veterans on the team, trade talk is constant. Malkin has a full no-trade clause and could waive it for a deal to a contender at the 2026 Trade Deadline.

Chinakhov Willing to Stay in Columbus

The Hockey Writers’ Mark Scheig reported that Chinakhov is open to staying with the Blue Jackets after requesting a trade earlier in the offseason. After what was once believed to be a sure-fire bet that he would be dealt, the player and team seem to have moved past the misunderstandings.

Yegor Chinakhov just spoke to us after practice. He says that he’s open to staying with #CBJ. Reiterated he loves the city and the fans. Also said he and Dean Evason “understand each other” after talking recently. — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) September 18, 2025

The issues from Chinakhov’s perspective stemmed from his return from injury. After missing a chunk of the season, Chinakhov wasn’t performing up to the standard he set for himself, and head coach Dean Evason opted to healthy scratch him.

He spent some time out of the lineup, and even when re-inserted, wasn’t put in the position he hoped for and didn’t perform well.

An offseason can change a lot, and with Chinakhov reportedly willing to stay and both he and Evason being on the same page, it could be a big development for the team. Chinakhov has the potential to be a great top-line producer for the Blue Jackets, so this could end up being the best-case scenario.

Panarin’s Future Remains Uncertain

As the New York Rangers look to shift the identity of the team, including naming J.T. Miller captain, moving on from Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba, and bringing in Mike Sullivan as the head coach.

Panarin is entering the final year of his deal, which pays him $11.67 million per season. Panarin has had a lot of success with the Rangers, but amidst the turnover with the club, nothing is certain.

When asked about his contract status, Panarin stated, “That’s obviously good for everyone to feel that security, but I’m not in my first year in hockey so I’m used to being in those situations, not every year but it is what it is right now…I’m not complaining right now. I’m ready to work hard.”.

Panarin could become one of the highest-paid wingers, again, in the conversation with Kirill Kaprizov and Kyle Connor, who are both set to become unrestricted free agents in 2026 as well.