Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Cole Beaudoin

The inaugural season for the Utah Hockey Club (now the Utah Mammoth) is officially over. The team finished with a 38-31-13 record while their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, finished with a 34-32-4-2 record, which was good enough for the seventh playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Roadrunners went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs 2-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

With the season in the books, it’s time to look at the 48 Utah players under an NHL contract (excluding Connor Ingram for obvious reasons) and grade their 2024-25 seasons. We’ll also reflect on how they did during the 2023-24 season and see if they improved or did worse, along with what their future holds. We’re going alphabetically by first name. Next up is Cole Beaudoin.

Last Season

After going through his first season with the Barrie Colts, Beaudoin took a step forward in his development with a breakout sophomore season in the 2023-24 season. In 67 games, he scored 62 points, which tied him for second in scoring on the Colts.

Beaudoin had 28 goals, which was good enough for third on the team, and 34 assists, which was second best on the team. He helped the Colts get to a 28-36-4 record, which was good enough for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference in the OHL.

In the playoffs, Beaudoin didn’t slow down as he scored five points in six games. It was the third most on the team. However, it wasn’t enough to help the Colts overcome the first-place Oshawa Generals, who defeated them in six games.

After the conclusion of the Colts’ season, Beaudoin went over to Finland to play in the U18 World Championship for Canada. In seven games, Beaudoin scored four points, helping Canada win gold.

Related: Utah Mammoth’s 2024-25 Report Cards: Clayton Keller

Entering the 2024 NHL Draft, many pegged Beaudoin to be an early second-round pick. Analysts liked his playmaking abilities and elite skills at the center position. However, a main critique was his skating, which had improved from the prior offseason but was still a concern.

General manager Bill Armstrong and his staff have been known to go off the board for picks. They did it with Dimitri Simashev and Danill But. They did it again in 2024. After selecting Tij Iginla sixth overall, Utah later traded a bundle of picks to the Colorado Avalanche for the 24th overall selection in the draft. With that pick, they selected Beaudoin.

Beaudoin made an impact right away on fans with his immediate commitment to helping Utah win at all costs.

“I want Utah to know that I’m going to be that player that gives it everything I have,” Beaudoin said. “If that’s just in practice or games or whatever it might be, I’m gonna give it everything I have and I want to show them that.”

Beaudoin didn’t have to wait long to join the Utah organization officially. In July, he signed his entry-level deal with Utah.

This Season

After making a preseason appearance for Utah, Beaudoin was sent back to Barrie for his third season with the Colts. The center made an immediate impact, scoring five points in his first three games.

Beaudoin continued scoring in bunches throughout the first two months of the OHL season. That included an eight-game point streak during which he recorded 13 points.

Cole Beaudoin, Utah Hockey Club (Photo credit: LA Kings)

In December, Beaudoin was named to Team Canada for the 2025 World Juniors. However, during the selection camp, he blocked a shot with his hand and injured it. He played with the injury throughout the whole tournament, registering a single assist as Canada lost to Czechia in the quarterfinals.

When Beaudoin returned to the Colts, he continued his dominant performance and helped the team clinch the top seed in the Central Division. In 52 games, he had 51 points, good enough for sixth place on the team. 22 of those points were goals, which was the fifth best on the team.

An area where Beaudoin excelled was on the power play, where he became a mainstay for the Colts. He finished with 17 power-play points, seven of which were goals.

Beaudoin also improved his offensive game by turning all of his puck battles into offensive plays. On top of that, his skating also further improved after training with Mammoth skating coach Lars Hepso. It was a big concern for NHL teams during the draft, so seeing Beaudoin continue to improve on his biggest flaw is a sign of how well the Mammoth develop and improve their prospects.

The Colts’ division championship put them in a first-round playoff matchup with the Niagara IceDogs. Beaudoin scored in every game of the series, finishing it with six points, including the game-winning goal in the series-clinching game as the Colts beat the IceDogs in five games.

The Colts moved on to the second round to face the Kingston Frontenacs. Beaudoin scored five points as his team managed to survive a seven-game series with the Frontenacs. However, once again, the Generals would play spoilers to the Colts’ season. Beaudoin scored two goals in the final two games of the series as he and his team were swept by the Generals.

The Future

While the Mammoth’s development camp rosters have yet to be announced, Beaudoin will likely be included on it. Outside of that, he’ll most likely have a quieter summer than last year.

As for Beaudoin’s upcoming 2025-26 season, barring an impressive preseason and training camp, he’ll be back with the Colts for his fourth season in the OHL. Since he is under 20 and will not turn 20 until the end of next April, he is not eligible to play in the AHL until the 2026-27 season.

With the Colts next year, it’s expected that Beaudoin takes another step in his development. Obviously, that includes his skating, which seems to get better season after season, and his offensive production. However, as he gets closer to going pro, it’s important that Beaudoin gets ready for that moment, mentally and physically.

Beaudoin is already someone who is devoted to winning and is a natural-born leader, something he showed off during the Mammoth’s 2024 rookie camp when he wore the captain’s C for a game. Continuing what the Mammoth organization asks him to improve on is crucial to where he is for the 2026-27 season. The Colts will continue to help him thrive, just like they did this season when they gave him a permanent spot on the power play and the center position. It will also be interesting how Beaudoin performs under new Colts head coach Dylan Smoskowitz as they look to build upon their conference finals appearance.

Final Grade

It was another good season for Beaudoin in the OHL. While getting injured during the World Juniors tournament was certainly disappointing, he certainly played a part in the Colts’ 42-win season and their run to the OHL conference finals. He has become a fantastic two-way center who has improved his biggest flaws season after season, which shows his mission to improve himself and help his team win.

Another season with the Colts should get him as ready as he can be for turning pro. It’ll be a big one for Beaudoin. A great 2025-26 season combined with an excellent 2026 training camp could land him a roster spot on the Mammoth. A similar outcome could also lead to him starting the season with the Roadrunners. At the very worst, a fifth season with the Colts could be in the cards.

Overall, Beaudoin is getting a B+ for this season. The forward took another step in the right direction in his development and looks like a slam-dunk draft pick for Armstrong and the Mammoth. Beaudoin’s playoff performance, in particular, was a big highlight of his season as he showed up in a big way when it mattered most.

While Beaudoin might be one of the last big-name prospects that came during the rebuild for the Mammoth to make their pro debut, fans should be excited for when that day finally comes. He’s a player who will be a physical presence and also a strong two-way forward in the team’s lineup. With Beaudoin improving every season, it wouldn’t be surprising if we have yet to see him at his best as he looks to help the Colts make another deep playoff run in 2026-27.