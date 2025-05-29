Winnipeg Jets 2024-25 End-of-Season Prospect Check-In

The Winnipeg Jets had 21 prospects playing in the American Hockey League (AHL), Canadian junior leagues, the U.S. college system, and overseas in 2024-25. Now that their seasons and postseasons are all over, it’s time to check in on how they did.

Here, we’ll cover all Jets picks under team control from the past six NHL Entry Drafts (the only exception to the rule is Brayden Yager, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins and acquired in the Rutger McGroarty trade last summer.)

Manitoba Moose

The Moose had a rotten season under head coach Mark Morrison and finished last in Central Division with a 25-41-3-3 record. As the AHL’s lowest-scoring team by a wide margin (169 goals, an average of just 2.34 per game) and also poor at defending with 248 goals allowed, it’s no surprise most prospects’ counting stats weren’t much to write home about.

Tyrel Bauer (2020, 164th overall)

The rugged defenseman/enforcer, in his third season with the Moose, had two assists in 59 games and dropped the gloves seven times. A March fight he had with the Calgary Wranglers’ Alex Gallant went viral for its old-school ferocity.

The now-23-year-old also won two team awards: the Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award and the EPRA Julian Klymkiw Community Service Award.

Tyrel Bauer of the Manitoba Moose accepting the Richard Bue Ultimate Teammate Award (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

Nikita Chibrikov (2021, 50th overall)

The skilled and pesky Russian forward recorded seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points in 30 games for the Moose before suffering a season-ending lower-body injury in late January in a game against the Toronto Marlies. He also played four games for the Jets, recording two goals and one assist for three points.

Domenic DiVincentiis (2022, 207th overall)

The rookie goaltender started the season with the Moose, was sent down to the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals when Kaapo Kahkonen was re-acquired off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche, then was called up again in late January due to Thomas Milic’s struggles. He became the Moose’s primary goalie from February onward and put up the best numbers of any of the four goalies to tend their crease.

Domenic Divincentiis, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

In the AHL, DiVincentiis posted a 13-12-2-2 record, 2.84 goals against average (GAA) and .906 Save Percentage (SV%). He captured his first professional shutout in the Moose’s final game of the season on April 19 in a 1-0 win over the Texas Stars.

In the ECHL, he had a 15-5-0 record, 2.97 GAA, and .896 SV% in 20 starts. In the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, he had a 1-1 record with a 3.00 GAA.

Brad Lambert (2022, 30th overall)

Lambert took on a playmaker’s role in his sophomore season with the Moose. He only scored seven goals all season — way down from the 21 he potted in 64 games as a rookie last season — but did rack up 28 assists and was named the Fan Favourite Award winner.

Overall, he had 35 points in 61 games to finish second on the Moose, but his point total was down from 55 last season. He also played five games for the Jets, recording one assist.

Chaz Lucius (2021, 18th overall)

The oft-injured centre missed most of the season yet again and elected to retire from pro hockey at age 21 due to being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

After playing 25 games through early February, he hit the shelf with what Moose would only describe vaguely as “an ailment.” In April, after months of uncertainty, Lucius announced his EDS diagnosis and choice to retire.

In 25 games, he had three goals and six assists for nine points.

Simon Lundmark (2019, 51st overall)

The Swedish defenseman, in his fourth season with the Moose, recorded four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 66 games.

Thomas Milic (2023, 151st overall)

Milic struggled mightily with the Moose in the first half of the season and looked nothing like the goalie who stole the starter role in the second half of last season as a rookie and helped the Moose to a playoff berth. Eventually, he was sent down to the ECHL’s Admirals to regain his confidence.

The now 22-year-old put up strong numbers in the ECHL, posting an 11-5-2 record, 1.82 GAA, .935 SV%, and three shutouts and being named the ECHL Goalie of the Month for March. He then rejoined the Moose for the final three weeks of their campaign.

In 21 games with the Moose over three stints, he had a 5-12-3-0, 3.44 GAA, and .877 SV%.

In the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs, he had a 5-3-1 record with a 1.61 GAA and three shutouts.

Elias Salomonsson (2022, 55th overall)

The smooth skating Swedish defenseman had five goals and 22 assists for 27 points points in 53 games in his rookie pro season and was named a 2025 AHL All-Star. He also won two team awards: the Best Defenseman Award and Rookie of the Year Award.

Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (Jonathan Kozub / Manitoba Moose)

The right-hander played in all situations and finished second among Moose blue liners in points despite missing nearly two months from early December to late January with an upper-body injury.

Fabian Wagner (2022, 175th overall)

The forward came from Sweden’s Linkopings HC to join the Moose in late November and started slowly, recording just two assists through the end of February.

However, he went on a bit of a heater in March when he scored seven goals in seven games and had a five-game scoring streak. Overall, the 20-year-old had eight goals and five assists for 13 points in 50 games.

Danny Zhilkin (2022, 77th overall)

Zhilkin, didn’t produce anything at all for most of his sophomore season, recording only one assist through February and finding himself a semi-frequent healthy scratch. He did pick things up from March onward to finish with three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 53 games.

Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Colby Barlow (2023, 18th overall)

Barlow got off to a slow start with the Oshawa Generals, who acquired him from the North Bay Battalion in an early-October blockbuster, and was left off Canada’s 2025 World Junior Championship selection roster as a result of his disappointing play.

However, the now 20-year-old really picked it up in the new year to end his fourth and final junior season on a positive note. Overall, he scored 32 goals and added 29 assists for 61 points in 62 games to finish fourth in team scoring.

Barlow was lights out in the postseason and helped power the Generals to the championship series by racking up 14 goals and 19 assists for 33 points in 21 games. Unfortunately for him, the Generals fell in five games to the London Knights.

Kevin He (2024, 109th overall)

He got off to a scorching start in his third season with the Niagara IceDogs, amassing 18 points in his first seven games. The 18-year-old winger cooled off a little bit from there, but still finished with an impressive 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points to finish second in team scoring.

He also recorded three goals and two assist for five points in five playoff games, but the IceDogs fell in five games in Round 1 to the Barrie Colts. He signed a three year entry-level contract (ELC) with the Jets in December, becoming the first-even Chinese-born player to sign an NHL deal.

Jacob Julien (2023, 146th overall)

The left-shot centre did not have as productive of a season as he did last in 2023-24, when he recorded 29 goals and 49 assists for 78 points in 67 games. This season, he put up 11 goals and 43 assists for 54 points in 65 games.

However, he did play a key role in helping the Knights win their second-consecutive OHL championship by recording six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 17 playoff games. He signed a three-year ELC with the Jets in March.

Kieron Walton (2024, 187th overall)

Walton absolutely lit it up in his third season for the Sudbury Wolves.

The towering 18-year-old centre piled up 38 goals and 54 assists for 92 points in 66 games to finish first on the Wolves in scoring and ninth in the OHL. It represented a huge uptick in production from last season, when he had 43 points in 65 games. Walton also recorded one goal and four assists for five points in four playoff games, but the Wolves were swept in Round 1 by the Kingston Frontenacs.

He signed a three-year ELC with the Jets on April 7 and joined the Moose on an amateur tryout agreement. He played in four games and recorded his first professional point, an assist, in the Moose’s final game of the season.

Western Hockey League (WHL)

Connor Levis (2023, 210th overall)

The 20-year-old right winger recorded 23 goals and 33 assists for 56 points in 64 games for the Vancouver Giants in what was his fifth WHL season and best season production wise since his 2022-23 with the Kamloops Blazers. He also put up two goals and two assists for four points in five playoff games, but the Giants fell in Round 1 to the Spokane Chiefs.

Markus Loponen (2024, 155th overall)

The Finnish centre had a nice first North American season with the Victoria Royals, scoring 19 goals and adding 25 assists for 44 points in 65 games. The 18-year-old previously played for the Karpat organization in his hometown of Oulu.

He then put up four goals and two assists for six points in 11 playoff games, but the Royals fell in six games in Round 2 to the Chiefs.

Brayden Yager (2023, 14th overall by Penguins)

Yager, who the Jets acquired last summer from the Penguins, was undeniably one of the WHL’s premier players. After being traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes by the Moose Jaw Warriors in early December, the centre recorded 52 points (14 goals, 38 assists) in just 33 games.

Brayden Yager with the Jets in preseason. (Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

He was serving as Warriors captain at the time of the trade and had 11 goals and 19 assists for 30 points in 21 games with them before being dealt. After finishing with a cool 92 points between the clubs in 54 games, he added eight goals and six assists for 14 points in 16 playoff games, but the Hurricanes were swept in Round 3 by the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Yager also captained Canada’s squad at the 2025 World Juniors and recorded three assists in five games. Unfortunately, Canada had another disappointing showing and was ousted in the quarterfinal by Czechia for the second-straight tournament.

United States

Garrett Brown (2022, 99th overall)

The defenseman, in his second season with University of Denver Pioneers, recorded two goals and five assists for seven points in 41 games. The now-21-year-old left shooter played just nine games in 2023-24 due to suffering a lower-body injury that required surgery in November, 2023.

Brown’s Pioneers qualified for the NCAA Frozen Four, but fell in the semifinal to Western Michigan, 3-2 in double overtime. He had an assist in the contest.

Zach Nehring (2023, 82nd overall)

The right-winger, in his first season with the Western Michigan University Broncos, recorded 13 goals and 17 assists for 30 points in 40 games.

The Broncos not only went to the Frozen Four for the first time in their history but won the NCAA championship, beating the Pioneers in the semifinal and crushing the Boston University Terriers 6-2 in the final.

Stick taps to #NHLJets prospect, Zach Nehring on taking home the @NCAAMensHockey National Championship 🏆



Congrats, Zach 👏 pic.twitter.com/MiC8OJhXdR — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 13, 2025

Last season, the now 20-year-old played for the United States Hockey League’s Sioux Falls Stampede but battled concussion issues and only posted 14 points in 44 games.

Europe & Russia

Alfons Freij (2024, 37th overall)

Freij, a Swedish defenseman and the Jets’ top selection in the 2024 Draft, had two goals and six assists for eight points in 29 games for Bjorkloven IF of the Swedish Hockey League. It was the now-19-year-old’s first season of professional hockey.

He also played five games for Bjorkloven’s J20 team, recording two goals and three assists for five points. He was loaned to them for the playoffs, where he put up two assists in two games.

Dmitri Rashevsky (2021, 146th overall)

The 24-year-old, in his fifth professional season already for the Kontinental Hockey League’s Dynamo Moscow, potted 19 goals and added 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games. Those numbers represented another consistent campaign for the St. Petersburg-born winger who had a career-high 24 goals and 43 points in 67 games last season.

He then recorded one goal and three assists for four points in 16 playoff games, but Dynamo lost to Traktor Chelyabinsk in the semi-finals.

Rashevsky has reached the end of his current two-year deal with Dynamo. It remains to be seen whether the Jets will be able to coax him over to North America. Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, at his recent end-of-season press conference with head coach Scott Arniel, said he’d had a Zoom meeting with the prospect and was awaiting a decision.