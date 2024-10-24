3 Adjustments the Maple Leafs Must Make to Beat the Blues

Heading into tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues, the Toronto Maple Leafs aim to rebound after their worst performance of the season. The team avoided poor outings until their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets two nights ago. Despite losses to the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers, the team showed resilience and solid defence. Then Monday night’s standout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning showed the north-south, physical style of play head coach Craig Berube has been trying to instill. It was a Maple Leafs team at its finest.

But the next night’s game was a different story. The Maple Leafs fell flat against the undermanned Blue Jackets, putting up one of their worst performances in recent memory. They left rookie goaltender Dennis Hildeby exposed in just his second career start. Their top line struggled, while depth players showed effort but couldn’t carry the team.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

As they prepare to face Berube’s former team, the real question is: can the Maple Leafs bounce back and return to the form that saw them dominate the Lightning just a few days ago? What adjustments can they make to fix their game?

Blue Jackets Loss Was a Reminder That It’s Hard to Win in the NHL

The Maple Leafs’ 6-2 loss to the Blue Jackets was a stark reminder that even great teams can have bad nights. After dominating Tampa Bay just 24 hours earlier, Toronto fell flat. The team exposed a range of issues that need immediate attention. What went wrong in Columbus? Nearly everything—from defensive breakdowns to poor puck management and an off-night for their top players.

With a short turnaround before facing the Blues tonight, the Maple Leafs must make critical adjustments to avoid another disappointing result. Here are three key areas that need fixing.

Adjustment #1: The Maple Leafs Must Tighten Up Their Defensive Play

One of the biggest concerns in the Columbus game was Toronto’s defensive breakdowns, especially in transition. The Maple Leafs allowed four goals off the rush, struggling to contain the speed of the Blue Jackets as they moved up the ice. They also gave up multiple rebound chances in the defensive zone. Two of these rebounds ended up in the back of their net.

Toronto’s top defencemen, including Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson, posted minus-3 ratings. As good as they were in previous games, Tuesday night’s loss highlighted their inability to slow down the attack. Defensive lapses were frequent, and their play had little communication or structure.

Chris Tanev, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

To fix this, the Maple Leafs must re-establish their focus on positioning and maintaining tight gaps, especially against a team like the Blues that can thrive on turnovers. The defensive structure starts with limiting space through the neutral zone and ensuring no forward gets behind the defence. The Maple Leafs need to return to a defence-first mindset that prioritizes quick puck retrieval and clearing their own zone efficiently.

Adjustment #2: The Maple Leafs Need More From the Top Line

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matthew Knies were all invisible in Columbus. Although Knies scored on a good play, each player finished the night with a minus-3 rating. Matthews, who usually drives Toronto’s offence, struggled to maintain control of the puck, fumbling it on multiple occasions and looking off-balance all night. Marner and Knies weren’t much better, failing to generate high-danger scoring chances or pressure Columbus’ defence.

The Maple Leafs need their top players to set the tone, and in Tuesday’s game, they didn’t. The game was probably a one-off, given how they’ve played in previous games. Still, the first line has to improve with more effective puck management and quicker decision-making in the offensive zone. Matthews, in particular, needs to find his rhythm after this hiccup. His poor play was a significant issue in Toronto’s lack of offensive push.

Against St. Louis, the Maple Leafs’ top line must be more aggressive and assertive, creating chances rather than reacting to the other team’s play. The Blues are a physical team, and the Leafs’ stars must match that intensity.

Adjustment #3: The Maple Leafs Need Better Goaltending Tonight

Hildeby was thrown into a tough spot. He made just his second NHL start after learning a day prior that he’d be replacing the injured Joseph Woll. The results weren’t great. He allowed six goals, three of which seemed to go straight through him. While backup goaltenders often face long gaps between starts, Hildeby looked rusty from the beginning. He never found his footing.

Could Matt Murray be an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While Hildeby’s struggles were understandable, the Maple Leafs’ ongoing issues with their goaltending are concerning. Woll’s groin injury continues to keep him sidelined, and groin issues can linger, especially if aggravated. If Woll isn’t ready to return soon, the team must prepare Hildeby for more consistent action or bring in additional goaltending support. Or, perhaps Matt Murray, who is playing well with the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies, can get a start?

Toronto needs clearer communication and planning around their goalie rotation to fix this situation. If Hildeby is the guy, he’ll need more practice time and the confidence that comes with regular starts. If Woll returns, he’ll need to be fully healthy, or the Maple Leafs risk rushing him back too soon.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

The Maple Leafs have had a couple of days to analyze what went wrong against Columbus, make adjustments, and prepare for their home game against the Blues. To avoid a repeat of Tuesday’s disaster, they must focus on shoring up its defence, getting its top players back on track, and finding stability in the crease. If they can correct these issues, there’s no reason why they can’t bounce back against St. Louis and regain the form that saw them dominate Tampa Bay just days earlier.

If the Maple Leafs lose tonight, the news will be that they’ve lost three of the last four games. And that’s an entirely different storyline.

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs fan Stan Smith for his insights on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]