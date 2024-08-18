Maple Leafs Captaincy Will Force Auston Matthews to Change

From the outside, there are a couple of things to notice about the Toronto Maple Leafs Auston Matthews. First, he’s a great player. Hardly anyone is as prolific a goal scorer as he is. Last season, he came within one of hitting 70 goals, and after surpassing Rick Vaive as the Maple Leafs’ single-season scoring leader, he hasn’t looked back. He’ll likely continue to score more than 50 goals a season for the foreseeable future.

Second, Matthews genuinely cares about the players “in the room.” This was especially evident during exit interviews when the team cleared its lockers after repeated postseason losses. When media criticism was directed at the team or an individual, Matthews was a staunch defender. Matthews has consistently defended his teammates, emphasizing the “love in the room.” You get the idea from listening to him speak that these are “his” guys. He’ll protect them from outsiders, which sometimes, to his mind, includes the media and the “noise” (as he calls it) from fans.

Related: Today in Hockey History: Aug 18

Last, given his relationships with the other men in the room – his teammates – an outsider must wonder if he’s a leader who would quickly get in the face of a teammate, even if that teammate needs it. Will being named captain change that? Does it have to change that?

Matthews leads by example, which is easy to see. He’s earned the right to be heard. But when things go wrong, he’ll likely need to stand up and say something as a captain and a leader. How will he handle it?

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The rest of being a leader for Matthews, from the outside looking in, seems easy. But will that aspect be difficult for him?

Auston Matthews’ Captaincy: The Next Chapter in Leadership

The spotlight will shine brighter on Matthews as he steps into his new role as the Maple Leafs captain. This moment felt inevitable, as Matthews has consistently led by example on the ice. Vaive, a former Leafs captain, shared his perspective on Matthews’ transition during a recent interview on TSN 1050’s First Up. Vaive, who once faced the same pressures, noted, “He leads by example on the ice, and you can’t argue with what he’s done over the years.” But, Vaive suggested that with this promotion comes new demands and heightened expectations, both on and off the ice.

Related: Matthew Knies Offering Maple Leafs Surprising Physicality

Vaive’s insights push us to consider what changes Matthews might need to make to succeed in this role. While the team’s leadership group remains largely unchanged—with John Tavares and Morgan Rielly continuing as key leaders—Matthews’ responsibilities will undoubtedly shift.

Three Demands on Matthews as an NHL Captain

For Matthews to thrive as the Maple Leafs captain, there are three significant changes he might need to embrace. First, he’ll have to increase his vocal leadership. As noted, he’s always led by example, letting his performance speak for itself. However, he might be forced to become more vocal as captain, particularly in the locker room and during games. Speaking up in tough situations can inspire and rally the team. These demands might require Matthews to step outside his natural demeanor and consistently assert his presence.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Second, while he’s not one to lose his cool on or off the ice, Matthews must also temper his emotions. He’s known for his laid-back nature. However, as captain, he must manage this aspect of his personality, especially in high-pressure moments. Balancing his more natural calmness with the necessary intensity will be essential in keeping his teammates focused and motivated. How will that look for him?

Related: How Does Auston Matthews Being Named Captain Affect the Maple Leafs?

Third, Matthews will need to build stronger relationships with his teammates. Although that doesn’t seem to be a problem for him, and he seems to hang out with everyone easily, will his geography be a problem? Toronto is his home base during the season but not during the offseason, where he hangs out in Arizona. Will he need to be more present in Ontario during the offseason to build these relationships?

That was easier for Tavares as captain because Toronto is home, and he’s married and has a family. Developing deep connections with all his teammates, particularly younger or less experienced players, would help foster trust and camaraderie. As a captain, Matthews’ ability to unify the team will be vital for overall success. Is he going to have to move to Toronto full-time?

Learning From the Past: Vaive’s Experience

Vaive’s experience as captain offers valuable lessons for Matthews. It was challenging when Vaive took over the captaincy in 1982, replacing the popular Darryl Sittler. However, Vaive found support in the veterans around him—most notably, the legendary Swedish defenseman Borje Salming. Reflecting on his time as captain, Vaive shared, “The good part about [being named captain] is that I had Salming sitting beside me to my right. If I got up to say something or anyone said anything [to me], he’d jump up and say, ‘Hey listen, he’s our captain, so listen to him.’ So, I have to give kudos to Borje because he helped me a lot.”

Borge Salming #21 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Boston Bruins at Boston Garden. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

For Matthews, the question is: Who will have his back as captain? Tavares, who has been the team’s captain since 2019, will remain a key leader as an alternate captain. His experience and calm demeanor make him a likely candidate to offer support. Matthews has Tavares’ full support. Rielly, who has been a cornerstone of this team longer than anyone else, could also step into a role that ensures Matthews has the backing he needs.

Related: Can Mitch Marner Win Back Maple Leafs Fans?

The additional pressure of the captaincy could either elevate Matthews’ game to new heights or become a burden he must manage carefully. Historically, Matthews has thrived under pressure. However, the captaincy comes with expectations that extend beyond individual production. Matthews must balance his game with the team’s needs, ensuring his leadership contributes to the Leafs’ success.

A New Era for Matthews and the Leafs

Matthews’ captaincy is more than just a milestone in his career; it’s a pivotal moment for the Maple Leafs. As he assumes his new role, the support of veterans like Tavares and Rielly will be essential in helping him undertake the inevitable challenges of leading one of the NHL’s most iconic teams. While Matthews might need to evolve his leadership style, this transition also offers him a unique opportunity to cement his place as one of the greatest players in franchise history.