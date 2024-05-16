Maple Leafs’ Coaching Candidates: Craig Berube vs. Todd McLellan

As the Toronto Maple Leafs search for a new head coach following Sheldon Keefe’s departure, two prominent names have emerged as leading contenders: Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. With both coaches having solid NHL experience, the debate over who would better fit the Maple Leafs is worth discussing. Recently, that very issue was a Kyper and Bourne show segment.

In the video below, the panel delves into the merits of Berube versus McLellan. The trio examined each coach and tried to shed light on the potential impact each could have on the Maple Leafs’ future if hired to replace ex-head coach Sheldon Keefe.

During the discussion about each as a potential coaching candidate for the Maple Leafs, the analysts provided insights into the pros and cons of Berube and McLellan. The dialogue dug into the merits of each coach, focusing on their coaching styles, experiences, and past successes and failures. They generally valued Berube’s assertive demeanour and Stanley Cup-winning experience, contrasting with McLellan’s extensive coaching tenure and regular-season success.

Related: What Are the Maple Leafs Saying by Not Interviewing Gerard Gallant?

But the conversation never seemed to decide which coach they believed would be better suited to lead the Maple Leafs and effectively address the team’s needs. As a result, in this post, I’d like to review more specifically each coach’s background, success, and propensities as a coach. Starting with McLellan, I’ll look at their coaching records and what each might bring to leading Toronto further into playoff success. After that information, I’ll return to what the panel noted about each coach’s good and bad points.

Todd McLellan’s NHL Coaching Record

McLellan’s hockey coaching journey in the NHL has been a rollercoaster ride marked by successes and challenges. He began coaching with the San Jose Sharks in the 2008-09 season, leading the team to an impressive first-place finish in the regular season with 117 points. Over his seven years with the Sharks, McLellan consistently steered his team into the playoffs, earning a reputation as a skilled strategist and motivator.

Todd McLellan, when he was with the Los Angeles Kings

(Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That said, similar to the coach the Maple Leafs just let go, the Sharks faced playoff disappointments. They experienced regular-season success but couldn’t advance far into the postseason. Other than the notable loss to the Vancouver Canucks in the 2011 Western Conference Final, early postseason exits became the norm.

In 2015, McLellan moved to the Edmonton Oilers, where he faced the challenge of rebuilding a struggling franchise. His tenure saw mixed results, with glimpses of promise but ultimately falling short of playoff contention. His time in Edmonton ended in 2018, and he later took the helm of the Los Angeles Kings.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Pursue Nikita Zadorov This Offseason

With the Kings, McLellan found some success, leading the team to playoff appearances and earning praise for his ability to develop young talent. However, playoff success remained elusive, with the Kings failing to advance past the first round. Throughout his coaching career, McLellan has shown an ability to maximize his team’s potential during the regular season. However, like Keefe in Toronto, he’s faced challenges translating that success into deep playoff runs.

The results of McLellan’s coaching record with each team he coached, and his overall record in the NHL show these results. With the Sharks, his regular season record in 540 games was 311-163-66 (for 688 points) and a .637 points percentage. In 62 playoff games, he put up a record of 30-32 for a .484 win percentage. In his tenure with the Oilers, his regular season record in 266 games was 123-119-24 (for 270 points) and a .508 win percentage. In 13 playoff games, he achieved a record of 7-6 for a .538 win percentage. Finally, in 338 regular-season games with the Kings, he had a record of 164-130-44 (for 372 points) and a .550 points percentage. His playoff record with the Kings was 5-8 in 13 games, for a .385 winning percentage.

McLellan’s overall NHL coaching record in 1,144 regular-season games is 598-412-134 (for 1,330 points) and a .581 winning percentage. In 88 playoff games, he put up a record of 42-46 for a .477 winning percentage.

Craig Berube’s NHL Coaching Record

Craig Berube began coaching in the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers during the 2013-14 season. In his first year at the helm, he led the Flyers to a third-place finish in the regular season, which earned them a spot in the playoffs. However, they didn’t advance past the first round. His tenure with the Flyers lasted for two seasons, during which his team put together a competitive record but fell short of significant playoff success.

Craig Berube, then Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

What makes Berube attractive for the Maple Leafs job is his singular success after taking over the St. Louis Blues from Mike Yeo during the 2018-19 season. In his inaugural season, he led his team to a remarkable turnaround, guiding them from last place in the league in January to eventually winning the Stanley Cup. This was a historic achievement for the franchise. Berube’s leadership yielded positive results in subsequent seasons with the Blues, consistently guiding them to playoff contention and maintaining a competitive edge in the tough Central Division.

Despite being fired early in the 2023-24 season, Berube’s track record demonstrates his ability to transform teams into legitimate contenders. He also can establish a winning culture, making him a strong candidate for the Maple Leafs’ vacant coaching position.

Related: Canadiens’ Retired Jerseys – the Story of a Famed Franchise

The results of Berube’s coaching record with each team he coached, and his overall record in the NHL show these results. With the Flyers, his regular reason in 161 games coached was 75-58-28 (for 178 points) and a .553 points percentage. He coached his team to a 3-4 record for a .429 winning percentage in seven playoff games. With the Blues, in 382 games, Berube had a regular-season record of 206-132-44 (for 456 points) and a .597 winning percentage. In 51 playoff games, his coaching record was 24-27 for a .471 winning percentage.

Berube’s overall NHL coaching record in 543 regular-season games was 281-190-72 (634 points) for a .584 winning percentage. In 58 playoff games, he put up a record of 27-31 for a .466 winning percentage.

The Panel Discussion Suggested Good and Bad Points for Each Coach

The panel discussion summarized both good and bad points for each coach. These include:

McLellan’s Good Points

Extensive coaching experience: McLellan brings a wealth of coaching experience, having served as head coach for multiple NHL teams. This experience shows his adaptability and ability to navigate different team dynamics. Strong regular-season performance: McLellan has consistently guided his teams to successful regular seasons, demonstrating an ability to maximize team performance during the grueling NHL schedule. Tactical versatility: McLellan is known for his strategic understanding and ability to adapt his coaching style to suit the strengths and weaknesses of his roster, providing flexibility in his approach to game planning.

McLellan’s Bad Points

Playoff shortcomings: Despite regular-season success, McLellan has faced challenges translating that into postseason wins. His coaching resume includes a history of early playoff exits and a lack of deep playoff runs. Difficulty with star players: There might be concerns about McLellan’s ability to effectively manage and get the best out of star players, as evidenced by past struggles with elite talent on his teams. Inconsistent defensive systems: Some critics have pointed to McLellan’s teams’ defensive vulnerabilities and inconsistencies, suggesting potential shortcomings in his ability to implement and maintain effective defensive structures.

Berube’s Good Points

Toughness and assertiveness: Berube brings a “boss-like” demeanour and a sense of authority from his playing days, which could resonate well with players and command respect in the locker room. Stanley Cup-winning experience: Berube has led a team to a Stanley Cup victory, showing his ability to guide a team to the ultimate success in the NHL. Balanced coaching style: Despite his tough exterior, Berube has shown an ability to balance physicality with skill, which was evident in his coaching tenure with the Blues.

Friedman: Craig Berube, Todd McLellan reportedly frontrunners for Leafs’ head coaching gig https://t.co/AmxPrFGAXt — TheLeafsNation (@TLNdc) May 13, 2024

Berube’s Bad Points

Lack of consistent playoff success: While Berube has a Stanley Cup to his name, his coaching record shows several early playoff exits, suggesting inconsistency in postseason performance. Limited experience with top-tier talent: Berube’s coaching career has been mainly with teams that have not boasted the same level of star power as the Maple Leafs, raising questions about his ability to manage elite talent effectively. Questionable disciplinary measures: While Berube’s assertiveness can be an asset, there might be concerns about his handling of discipline within the team, particularly if his approach is perceived as overly harsh or outdated.

Both McLellan and Berube Are Good Coaches

Interestingly, both McLellan and Berube are good coaches. Both have succeeded at the NHL level and led teams to playoff victories. However, success in the playoffs is never easy, as Maple Leafs’ fans discover season after season.

The question is whether either of these good coaches can lead the Maple Leafs to Stanley Cup success. Perhaps one will have a chance to find out. Maple Leafs fans should soon know who the team’s new coach might be.