Maple Leafs Defense Better on Paper With Tanev and Ekman-Larsson

When the free agent market hit on July 1, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving wasted no time in getting to work to add and improve his roster for the foreseeable future. Treliving made two major acquisitions to improve his blue line by signing Chris Tanev to a six-year, $27 million contract and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year deal averaging $3.5 million per season.

The Maple Leafs added two players with different skillsets on the backend to make up for their losses. They added more value and experience on the backend that provide more consistency on both sides of the puck. Some may still be skeptical for a number of reasons on Tanev and Ekman-Larsson, but they’re the type of players that thrive in big moments and have shown it in the past. As a result, the Maple Leafs are better with these players in the fold than what they previously had and at better cap hits.

Tanev Still Effective Shutting Things Down

The signing of Tanev wouldn’t have been possible if weren’t for their trade to acquire his rights at the 2024 NHL Draft. It was well worth the price to give up Max Ellis and a 2026 seventh-round pick. As a result, Treliving was able to get a head start on the negotiation process to get a deal done when things were becoming clear that he wasn’t going to re-sign with the Dallas Stars.

Chris Tanev, Dallas Stars (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Treliving is very familiar with the play of Tanev, as he signed him to a four-year deal with the Flames back in 2020. For a number of years Tanev has been the ideal model of a shutdown defenseman as Treliving gave an honest report on his play from then until now.

“He’s just an elite defensive player,” Treliving said of Tanev. “We talk about offensive players seeing things and seeing plays early, he does the same thing but on the defensive side of the puck. An absolute warrior, he’s a culture carrier for your room.

“I know the age he’s at, but I think even in the last year he’s shown he’s one of the top shutdown defensemen, one of the top defensive players in the league.”

Even head coach Craig Berube is thrilled to have a defender like him now in the fold. “Heart and soul guy,” he said. “He gives you everything he’s got, team guy, lays it on the line every night.”

Christopher Tanev has been one of the best defensive defensemen for many years already. With his playing-style, he could be an effective defenseman until his 37 age or so. I'm really curious where Tanev will sign. https://t.co/Ja1FAMoP6s pic.twitter.com/XRlO2B2vld — Rono (@RonoAnalyst) June 27, 2024

The numbers and statistics prove it as his defensive metrics and impact is among some of the best in the league. He logs big minutes at even strength and on the penalty kill, is reliable in key defensive situations, anticipates plays, faces tough competition and is willing to sacrifice the body to block plays. He’s extremely effective at defending against the rush and makes life difficult for opponents on zone entries.

While the offensive production may not be high, his numbers in the postseason with the Stars showed that he can have a strong impact offensively, having a five-on-five 54.47 xG% and a 53.66 high danger chances for percentage in the postseason. Ever since joining the Flames his numbers have been strong for a shutdown defenseman. He brings a different style to a team that’s need more edge and he’s ready for it.

There’s some risk given his injury history, but in order to get a lower AAV, the term had to be higher. While the Maple Leafs may get three or four good seasons with Tanev, if the injuries become an issue there’s always the LTIR route in order to save some cap space. Seeing as how some defenders may have been overpaid and exceeded their value on the market, Tanev can do what both Joel Edmundson and Ilya Lybushkin did at a more valuable contract at under $5 million a season.

Ekman-Larsson an Upgrade Over Klingberg

Ekman-Larsson has been through a lot since he had a breakout season in 2015-16 with 55 points. Since then, he has struggled defensively and hasn’t been as offensively consistent as he hasn’t registered 45 points or more since. The Arizona Coyotes (now Utah Hockey Club) wasn’t the strongest team and even after being dealt to the Vancouver Canucks, he wasn’t able to get back on track.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Florida Panthers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, last season winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers could be the turning point that he needed in order to get his confidence back. Ekman-Larsson said that he’s been putting in the work in order to better himself as a player overall and last season proved it.

Last season with the Panthers, Ekman-Larsson looked as confident as he did years ago. He was relied on heavily when needed to, as Brandon Montour and Aaron Ekblad were injured to the start season and was productive with 18 points in 36 games. The offensive instincts were there, the ability to block shots and be physical when he needed to was evident and while the production was average with 32 points, it was still enough to be top-10 in team scoring. He would’ve been the second most productive Maple Leafs behind Morgan Rielly (58) and ahead of Jake McCabe (28).

Ekman-Larsson is being brought in for his ability to get pucks on net from the point, whether it’s at even strength or on the powerplay. He has the knack for finding the opportunity to attack open ice and get those opportunities, something the Maple Leafs have lacked the last few years. In the playoffs among defenders who played 200 minutes, Ekman-Larsson had the best scoring chances for percentage (62.40) and the second-best Fenwick for percentage (unblocked shot attempts) of 58.99, behind only Edmonton Oilers defender Evan Bouchard. The ability to have that kind of impact on the backend is a great addition.

The biggest surprise was his defensive impact on the penalty kill, averaging 1:28 per game. Even at even strength his defensive game looked more composed. While he can still be pushed off the puck and the awareness lacks at times, it’s more of an upgrade over John Klingberg. While he was playing sheltered minutes if he’s playing with a capable defensive partner and gets support when he’s caught in situation, this could work out.

Maple Leafs Defense in Much Better Spot

It may not seem like it, but the Maple Leafs are in a much better spot with their defensive depth compared to last season and even in the playoffs. They added more mobility, strong transitional play and the ability to win with Tanev and Ekman-Larsson.

It’s clear that the defense took a step back last season but if Rielly and McCabe can continue leading the way with Tanev and Ekman-Larsson in the fold, they have a solid foundation for a top-four that has a great balance. On paper, the signings work, but it’s time to see the results they can produce when the season starts.

