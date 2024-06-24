Maple Leafs Extending Goalie Woll for 3 Years According to Weekes

Kevin Weekes reported the Toronto Maple Leafs are closing in on a three-year contract extension with goaltender Joseph Woll at around $3.5 to 4 million annual average that is set to begin in the 2025-26 season. Woll, 25, is coming off of an impressive 2023-24 season season in Toronto where he went 12-11-1 with a 2.94 goals against average (GAA), .907 save percentage (SV%), and 7.2 goals saved above expected (GSAx), according to Moneypuck.

Goaltending was a concern for the Leafs last season, as each of Woll, Martin Jones, and Ilya Samsonov held the starting role at times. Woll shined in the playoffs, going 2-0-0 with a 0.86 GAA, .964 SV%, and 4.3 GSAx. However, injuries kept him out of the majority of their Round 1 series against the Boston Bruins.

With both Samsonov and Jones set to hit the free-agent market, there is uncertainty about who will join Woll in the goaltending tandem. Toronto could look internally, promoting 22-year-old Dennis Hildeby from the Toronto Marlies. Hildeby went 21-11-7 with a 2.41 GAA and .913 SV% last season.

With both Jacob Markstrom and Darcy Kuemper off the market, the Leafs’ options have decreased in the trade market, but free agency is a strong option. They could look to sign Anthony Stolarz or Laurent Brossoit as stronger options or bring in someone like Casey DeSmith, Pheonix Copley, or Kevin Lankinen with more consistency.

With the NHL Draft this week and free agency beginning the weekend after, expect the Leafs to remain in the headlines for the next few weeks. After a disappointing end to their season, they are likely to make significant changes, likely with their goaltending tandem.