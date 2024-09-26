Maple Leafs Fans Don’t Need to Panic Despite Slow Start

There is no NHL team that has more focus than the Toronto Maple Leafs. Whether it’s fans, detractors, or media, they are talked about constantly. That’s a big reason why some players love playing for the organization, while others prefer to stay away. It’s all hockey, all the time.

The 2024-25 season has yet to begin, but with two preseason games under their belt, the Maple Leafs are already being talked about by plenty. Though many understand that preseason games don’t tend to matter in the grand scheme of things, there are already some discussing their less-than-stellar start to their exhibition play.

Berube Not Concerned With Start

When Craig Berube agreed to join the Maple Leafs as their head coach this past offseason, he was undoubtedly aware of the media scrutiny he and his team would face. As mentioned, Toronto is the hockey mecca of the world, and both the organization and its fanbase tend to go through many highs and lows over the course of the season.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, CEO Keith Pelley, Head Coach Craig Berube, and President Brendan Shanahan (R.J. Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

While Berube was expecting scrutiny, he likely didn’t expect it to come this early. It already has, however, as he was asked on Wednesday morning if it is time to panic following their 0-2 start to the preseason. The 58-year-old appeared perplexed, before giving a short and blunt response.

“No,” Berube said. “It’s the preseason. It’s the preseason, so no.”

While many seem to agree that this question was somewhat bizarre given that the regular season has yet to begin, it is a clear indicator for the entire organization as to just how much is riding on the upcoming campaign. Luckily for the Maple Leafs, this may be their best opportunity yet to win with this core group.

Berube Will Have Maple Leafs Ready

While general manager Brad Treliving made several significant changes to his roster on the blue line and in between the pipes, the move that Maple Leafs fans should be most excited about was the hiring of Berube. The former enforcer quickly grew a reputation as one of the NHL’s best coaches during his time behind the bench of the St. Louis Blues, which included a Stanley Cup championship in 2019.

Berube is somewhat of an intimidating presence, which is expected to benefit the Maple Leafs. Things appeared to be a bit too easy at times under Sheldon Keefe, who some felt needed to hold his players, and in particular his core group, more accountable. Berube will have no issues doing that, and should make the Maple Leafs a much tougher group for opposing teams to face.

Berube will be somewhat of an intimidating presence for the media, as well. As his reaction, followed by his blunt response to yesterday’s question proved, he isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind, and he won’t be shy to call out reporters he feels are being unfair to his team. That may result in a bit fewer negative headlines being written throughout the season, which bodes well for the group as a whole.

Maple Leafs Need a Hot Start to Regular Season

With all the questions facing the Maple Leafs, particularly in regards to the future of Mitch Marner and John Tavares, there will be plenty of noise surrounding the team this coming season. The best thing they can do to quiet that noise is to get off to a hot start.

With some big acquisitions on the blue line, in net, and of course the hiring of Berube, this team, despite what the detractors would suggest, is a Stanley Cup contender. Should they play like such to begin the season, that should help block out what could quickly become a media circus if things go south in the early going.