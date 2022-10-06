Maple Leafs Goal Song Solutions

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oats.

Auston Matthews, puts on a new hat as team DJ? This is a Lids Partnership shoot (Image courtesy of Lids)

But there is a glimmer of hope that this song will go back to the 1980s, and Toronto will play something that doesn’t have an instant deflating effect on many fans. If it changes, we can thank Auston Matthews. He told Tim Micallef of Tim and Friends, “I wouldn’t mind hearing something different, maybe switching it up.” It’s no wonder Matthews would want to hear something new. He is the back-to-back winner of the Maurice Rocket Richard Trophy and has led the Leafs in scoring every season since he joined the team in 2016.

Matthews Predicated it Would Get Annoying

The sniper has changed his tune on the classic song. When the team switched to the Hall and Oates in 2018, he said, “I like it, it might get annoying, but I like it a lot. I’ve heard it a couple of times already, and it’s already kinda sticking in my head.” He was right. It has gotten annoying.

Matthews is not alone. His linemate and fellow Bon Jovi singer, Mitch Marner is also onboard with changing the song, “I think we are open to anything. I think a lot of people love that goal song of ours. People would probably love a new one as well. I think if we wanted to make something a little more upbeat or a little more vibey in the arena, get everyone going. I think we would be open to it. But at the same time, that song gets a lot of people going as well.”

The first home game is against the Washington Capitals, which has the best goal song or songs. The team plays different songs for each player on the team. It’s been a big hit, players talk about why they picked a song, and you can find the Capitals’ goal songs playlist on Spotify. The Florida Panthers have been experimenting with this idea during the preseason after announcing they were retiring “Sweetness” by Jimmy Eat World. Unfortunately, the online petition and social media campaign to save Sweetness seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

Maple Leafs Have Several Hometown Options

When the Leafs switched to the song, Nazem Kadri was still with the team and was the team’s DJ. “It’s not my first choice. I’m not sure if we’re going to stick with that or what’s going to happen.” Kadri also said that the players do have a say when it comes to the goal song.

Matthews would like to change up the goal song.

Matthews suggested his friend Justin Bieber, who also worked with the team for the alternate black jersey, or “change it up. Switch it up. Maybe see if we can get something else going and go on a nice little run. I’m always open to change, but if they want to keep the same one going, I’m fine as well.”

Toronto has an incredible music scene with several internationally recognized artists in various genres. These musicians likely cheer for the Maple Leafs and would happily have the hometown team play their songs. Or, as I’ve advocated for over the past three years, take a page from the Capitals and let the players show some style with their goal song. Let me know what you think in the comments below. We will compile a list and see what our readers want to hear as the goal song of the Maple Leafs.