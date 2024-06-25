Goalies the Maple Leafs Should Avoid This Offseason

One critical issue the Toronto Maple Leafs need to address as they build a roster that addresses their 2024-25 season’s needs is their goaltending situation. With recent rumors the organization is looking to extend young goalie Joseph Woll, where does the team land in their search for another? Will they seek a veteran goalie who can split time with Woll? What exactly are the Maple Leafs looking for?

The team will be hunting for a goaltender this offseason, aiming to bolster its depth and possibly find someone to challenge Woll for the starting role. As the free-agent market opens up, the Maple Leafs must steer wisely around potential pitfalls. Some goalies fit the team’s needs far better than others.

As the team seeks to fill the spaces on its roster, here’s a breakdown of several unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and why they might not fit Toronto’s needs. While they might be solid goalies somewhere, we don’t think they fit in Toronto.

7 Goalies the Maple Leafs Should Avoid

The Maple Leafs should avoid these seven goalies. They don’t fit the team’s needs for the following reasons.

Kaapo Kahkonen (Last With the New Jersey Devils)

At 28 years old, Kahkonen has struggled to establish himself as a reliable NHL goaltender. His save percentage (SV%) of .899 and goals-against average (GAA) of 3.33 over 139 NHL games indicate inconsistency and below-average performance. With a history of bouncing between different NHL teams as a backup, Kahkonen does not project to be the transformative figure the Maple Leafs need in goal.

Kaapo Kahkonen, New Jersey Devils (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kevin Lankinen (Last With the Nashville Predators)

While Lankinen has shown flashes of potential, particularly in the American Hockey League (AHL), his NHL stats (.905 SV% and 3.07 GAA in 112 games) suggest he hasn’t yet proven himself capable of shouldering a starting role in the NHL. Given Toronto’s competitive aspirations, Lankinen’s track record does not inspire confidence that he’s a significant upgrade over current options.

Eric Comrie (Last With the Buffalo Sabres)

Despite extensive experience in the AHL, other than one solid season with the Winnipeg Jets in 2021-22, Comrie has struggled to make an impact in the NHL. With just 57 NHL games played over eight seasons and a career SV% of .893, he has yet to demonstrate the consistency or ability to challenge Woll for the starting job. At 29, Comrie’s potential to develop into a reliable NHL starter appears limited.

Laurent Brossoit (Last With the Winnipeg Jets)

Brossoit has been getting lots of noise and chatter about being on the Maple Leafs let’s go-get list but he’s not likely the guy for Toronto. While Brossoit had a strong season with the Jets, his overall NHL career as a backup goalie has been inconsistent. His career SV% of .911 and GAA of 2.64 suggest he performs adequately in limited appearances. However, he hasn’t proven he’s able to sustain high-level play over a full season. His performance in the playoffs, with a .890 SV% and 3.13 GAA, further underscores concerns about his ability to excel under pressure. The team could sign him, but he wouldn’t be our first choice.

Antti Raanta (Last With the Carolina Hurricanes)

Raanta, at 35, has had a respectable NHL career as a backup. However, he’s struggled with injuries and declining performance in recent seasons. His .915 SV% and 2.48 GAA over 277 NHL games are solid. Still, his age and injury history should cause the team to question his durability and ability to handle a significant workload, factors critical for a team like the Maple Leafs. He was solid during the playoffs when he came in to cover for Frederik Andersen, but his best-before date is likely past.

James Reimer (Last With the Detroit Red Wings)

While Reimer is intriguing because of his five-plus seasons with the Maple Leafs to begin his NHL career and wealth of NHL experience, his recent performance and age (36) make him a less-than-ideal candidate to challenge Woll for the starting role. His career SV% of .910 and GAA of 2.83 are respectable. Although he’s been a journeyman backup goalie who’s made a nice career in the NHL, Reimer’s potential impact as a starter for the Maple Leafs is limited at this stage of his career.

Scott Wedgewood (Last With the Dallas Stars)

Another career-backup goalie, Wedgewood has shown average performance metrics (.906 SV% and 2.98 GAA in 130 NHL games) and limited ability to handle a starting role. With just one season exceeding 36 games played in his 11-season career, Wedgewood lacks the consistency and track record necessary to be a viable option for Toronto’s goaltending needs.

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs Goalie Needs

As the Maple Leafs evaluate their options in the UFA goalie market, it’s clear that Kahkonen, Lankinen, Comrie, Brossoit, Raanta, Reimer, and Wedgewood each present significant risks or limitations that make them less-than-ideal choices for Toronto’s goaltending needs.

Whether due to inconsistent performance, limited NHL experience, age-related concerns, or injury history, in our view these goalies do not provide the stability or competition necessary to elevate the Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation. Instead, the team should focus on identifying a goaltender who can reliably work with Woll and contribute to the team’s success in the upcoming season.

