Toronto Maple Leafs’ Andreas Johnsson Goes on Long-Term Injury List

By The Canadian Press December 6th, 2019

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson has been placed on long-term injury reserve with a leg injury.

Johnsson underwent a CT scan Thursday after suffering the injury on Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The Leafs say the Swedish forward will be reassessed after the Christmas break.

Andreas Johnsson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Johnsson has 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 30 games with the Leafs this season.

The Leafs also announced they have recalled forward Nic Petan and Pontus Aberg and defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2019.

The Canadian Press